Tiny and powerful: Xiaomi launches Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact

Xiaomi unveiled a new smart air purifier that would fit well for smaller rooms and tight spaces. The Chinese company's Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact comes with a small and portable form factor while picking up the cleaning functions of its larger counterparts.

Unlike other Xiaomi's air purifiers that have box-shaped design, the Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact features a cylindrical and table-top form. It only weighs 2.2. kg (4.9 lbs) and has a diameter of 220mm and a height of 355mm. Getting filter replacement between 6 to12 months is possible through rotating the bottom plate.

Noticeably, its display is located at the top and consists of capacitive touch controls along with a four-color indicator light like on the Smartmi cordless P2 Air Purifier. The only problem with this is you won't easily see the status without peeking at the top. Regardless, users can access the Mi Home app and alternatively see the current cleaning status. It's also compatible with smart home platforms like Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Display of Xiaomi's Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact / © Xiaomi

Cleaning specs of Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact

Despite the small size, the compact smart air purifier is capable of cleaning rooms with are of up to 48m². Additionally, it boasts 230m³/h CADR and PM 2.5 IR sensor. While it lacks temperature and humidity sensors that are found on the bigger Smart Air Purifier 4 series, the compact model would be able to filter out odor on top of bacterial and common allergens like pet hair and pollen.

In addition to portability, the advantages of Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact are the noise level and power consumption. The cleaner is only rated with 27 watts of maximum power consumption compared to the lite version with output of 33 watts. The noise level in sleep mode is at 20dB and reaching 50dB when at max cleaning routine.

Pricing and alternative to Xiaomi's Air Purifier 4 Compact

Xiaomi didn't mention when the new Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact will arrive in other markets. If you're eager to buy one, it's available from AliExpress for about $100 with only a white color. Smartmi's P2 Air Purifier is an option if you prefer a more capable cleaning device.