Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these downloads and list them for you, but unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not purposely try the apps out. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

Measuring Center ( $4 .49 ): Do you want to perform a makeover in your home this summer? Then download this app and make sure your DIY projects will not run from the required measurements!

): Do you want to perform a makeover in your home this summer? Then download this app and make sure your DIY projects will not run from the required measurements! Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ): This app sports a volume booster that alters the global sound and improves sound quality, making your music sound more pleasant and loud. Of course, it might even make your earbuds experience better.

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Sword Knights: Idle RPG (Magic) ( $1.4 9 ): If you love collecting all kinds of weapons and basically leveling up and becoming the most badass knight ever, then this game is perfect for you.

): If you love collecting all kinds of weapons and basically leveling up and becoming the most badass knight ever, then this game is perfect for you. Assassin Lord: Idle RPG (Buff) ( $1.99 ): Yet another self-playing RPG that cannot be affected by the player, but you are able to kill time with it.

): Yet another self-playing RPG that cannot be affected by the player, but you are able to kill time with it. Word Search 600 Pro ( $1.99 ): Love tickling your brain? Then you will certainly be able to figure out just how smart you are by hunting down every single word.

Love tickling your brain? Then you will certainly be able to figure out just how smart you are by hunting down every single word. Fastar VIP ( $0 .99 ) : This is a rhythm game that tests your reflexes that pays homage to Beatmania and other old-school rhythm games.

: This is a rhythm game that tests your reflexes that pays homage to Beatmania and other old-school rhythm games. DungeonMon! ( $0.99) : Train monsters and have them compete in battles to emerge as the victor. Does this sound familiar?

: Train monsters and have them compete in battles to emerge as the victor. Does this sound familiar? SLOC ( $1.99 ): This 2D Rubik's Cube puzzle is a great way to pass the time in a beneficial manner whenever you want to squeeze your brain juice.

): This 2D Rubik's Cube puzzle is a great way to pass the time in a beneficial manner whenever you want to squeeze your brain juice. MR RACER ( $4.9 9 ): Challenge your friends or the AI in fast-paced races. The road is simply straight without any curves, but it is still fun.

): Challenge your friends or the AI in fast-paced races. The road is simply straight without any curves, but it is still fun. Bottle Breaker 3D ( $1 .99 ): This master bottle shooting game simulator from 2021 will make you feel like a professional glass breaker. Perfect for releasing stress in a mindless manner that features stunning graphics and smooth shooting control.

Free apps for your iPhone

Remote NumPad Keyboard ( $3.99 ): If you work in Excel, Numbers, or any other professional application on your computer, this app is for you. Turn your iPhone or iPad into a powerful and elegant keyboard extension with numbers and navigation pads.

): If you work in Excel, Numbers, or any other professional application on your computer, this app is for you. Turn your iPhone or iPad into a powerful and elegant keyboard extension with numbers and navigation pads. Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ( $3.99 ): You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. You can store, view, and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad.

): You can now use your iOS device as a portable Wireless Flash Drive. You can store, view, and manage local or cloud files on your iPhone or iPad. Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don't want them to see.

): Keep your most private images and videos private. This app lets you passcode protect your most sensitive media so that prying eyes never see anything you don't want them to see. Battery Level ( $0.99 ): Shows the current battery percentage of your device and lets you monitor system status.

): Shows the current battery percentage of your device and lets you monitor system status. BillMinder ( $2.99 ): This is the perfect app to remind you to pay bills, so you can avoid late fees, save money, and improve your credit score.

These games are free for iOS

Warlords Classic Strategy ( $4.99 ): Warlords Classic is an official port of the fabulous game you have been playing in your childhood on PC, Mac or Amiga computers. Enjoy old-school graphics, old-time maps, and factions!

): Warlords Classic is an official port of the fabulous game you have been playing in your childhood on PC, Mac or Amiga computers. Enjoy old-school graphics, old-time maps, and factions! True Surf ( $1.99 ): Touted to be the world's most realistic surfing game, you can tackle all the different waves without getting wet.

): Touted to be the world's most realistic surfing game, you can tackle all the different waves without getting wet. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Catch monsters and trai... bla, bla, bla. This is a rehashed formula that simply works.

): Catch monsters and trai... bla, bla, bla. This is a rehashed formula that simply works. Abi: A Robot's Tale ( $0.99 ): Through exploring and interacting, players will help Abi uncover Metropolis' secrets, search for more clues about DD's white bird, and find ways to recover Jamie.

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!