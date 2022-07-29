Latest rumor points to Galaxy Buds Pro 2 price hike

After an alleged pricing hike for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 was reported last week, a fresh claim is now hinting that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro 2 could arrive more expensive than its predecessor. Fortunately, along with these details also includes a notable feature upgrade for the next-gen ANC wireless earbuds .

According to one of the sources of 9to5Google, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 will cost $230 at launch. This is a $30 price difference from the original Galaxy Pro earbuds or $80 more compared to the vanilla Galaxy Buds 2. If this materializes, it will put the second-generation Galaxy Buds Pro above the recently launched Google Pixel Buds Pro which retails for $200.

The move is not surprising at all since most of the manufacturers are affected by the on-going inflation and chip shortages worldwide. Even prominent brands are planning to increase the prices of their devices like Apple with its iPhone 14 Pro Max possibly retailing for a new record price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 CAD render in bora purple color / © 91Mobiles

Improved audio bit rate for Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Although previously shown with minor changes in the design department, Galaxy Buds Pro 2 is now rumored to come with a 24-bit audio bit rate. However, this does not guarantee outright audio improvement for users in terms of sound quality. The overall audio reproduction will still depend on the combined use of codecs and internal hardware of the headphones. Nonetheless, we want to see what this will entail for us once the headphones become official.

Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 on August 10. It is safe to say that not only the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will cost more. There's a chance that all the Galaxy devices will get a substantial price increase.

Do you think adding 24-bit depth rate on the headphones will matter in improving sound quality? Let us hear your answers in the comment section below.