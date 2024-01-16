Free iOS And Android Apps to Kick Off Your Week

Tired of your current phone apps? Explore new ones with our Free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column, published bi-weekly. Discover when developers offer paid apps for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Check it out to find something that catches your interest!

This is different from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" list, since all the apps we cover here are temporarily free. We have selected apps that feature minimal microtransactions and carry a minimum 3.5-star rating for quality assurance.

These apps are free for a little while before they revert to their paid status. If you come across an app that is listed here but is no longer free, do let us know, and we'll update our article.

Another hot tip: If you come across an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free, and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ($2.49): If you feel like your phone's audio quality can be tweaked further, why not give this app a go?

Matrix TV Live Wallpaper ($4.99): If you want to make your phone resemble the matrix code flowing down, use this app.

Bookmark Manager ($1.49): Do you surf the internet a lot with your smartphone? Organize all your favorite sites with this app.

Android games

Bumgineer Clicker RPG ($0.99): The apocalypse has already happened, and you're stuck in a time-loop. Do you have what it takes to thwart the seemingly inevitable?

Lil Big Invasion: Dungeon Buzz ($2.99): An action-adventure game which explores the dungeon crawler genre from a fresh perspective.

Secret Tower VIP ($0.99): Does your character have what it takes to take down the biggest and baddest enemies?

Cartoon Craft ($1.99): If this reminds you a lot about Warcraft, you know where it got its inspiration from.

Shuriken Jump ($0.99): How high can your shuriken travel? Give it your best shot!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Memorize Pi Digits ($3.00): Test your memory and see just how far along can you remember Pi?

Lightroom Presets ($0.99): Let someone else do all the heavy lifting for you! Who can turn down free Lightroom presets?

InstantGrid ($0.29): Spend plenty of time to capture your best social media photos? InstantGrid helps you in your quest.

List Ninja ($3.99): Life becomes easier when you have lists to work with. Why not use this app to get started on the right foot?

Counter - Simply Count Things ($0.99): Forget about a personal clicker, just use this app with a large touch area that will help you keep an accurate count!

iOS games

Cartoon Craft ($4.99): It is humans against orcs. Which side are you taking, and how do you plan to engineer your victory?

My City: Mansion ($3.99): Money is no object as you experience the life of the rich and famous in a virtual world.

Car Drifting Games ($9.99): Time to burn some virtual rubber on asphalt! See if you have the required skills to win!

ROD Multiplayer Car Driving ($4.99): Race against others on an online server safely.

Race against others on an online server safely. Ski Tree ($0.99): Ski down treacherous slopes while avoiding different obstacles in your way.

Here's to a fantastic start to the week. Which of the listed apps are you interested in? We look forward to your own app recommendations in the comments.