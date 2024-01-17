Pricier OLED Apple iPad Pro Might Be Released in April

2023 was a stagnant year for Apple's iPad line without any hardware updates. Now that we've entered 2024, we expect Apple to release a plethora of new tablets, with the iPad Pro being first in the line to debut. A new rumor points to the first OLED-equipped iPad to be announced as early as March , only to be available in the following month.

According to South Korean publication The Elec, both Samsung and LG are touted to have begun manufacturing the TFT (thin film transistor), which is a vital component that will be used in the iPad Pro's OLED screens. It mentioned that Samsung was tasked to supply Apple with the 11-inch panel while LG handles the 13-inch display.

Apple's OLED iPad Pro 2024 release date

The outlet added that the mass production for the new iPad Pro tablets is expected to begin in March when all materials required are available. Notably, this is the same month Apple is believed to announce the new iPad Pro range although the actual shipment date of these devices would likely happen in April.

The forecast for the production and release is in line with previous rumors from research firm Omdia and Bloomberg's journalist Mark Gurman, respectively. The latter suggested a second quarter release of the new iPads, which falls between April and June.

Apple's iPad Pro 2022 compared to 2021 iPad Pro and iPad Mini / © NextPit

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro duo will be the first iPads to feature OLED screens, making the switch from mini LED. OLED should deliver higher color rendering, deeper contrasts, better energy consumption, and improved viewing angles, among others. Another major advantage of OLED is reduced bezels that results in slightly larger viewing real estate.

In addition to the new display panels, the iPad Pro 2024 should run on the Apple M3 platform. The silicon gains a higher transistor count and delivers substantial CPU and GPU improvements. Apparently, all these upgrades are also set to significantly increase the price tags of the OLED iPad Pro.

Apart from the iPad Pro, Apple is also working on an iPad Mini 7 and a standard iPad 11. The iPhone manufacturer is rumored to launch the iPad Air 6, which is touted to introduce a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air model. It's unclear if any of these tablets will be included in March's event.

How would you change the upcoming iPad Pro? Tell us your suggestions in the comments.