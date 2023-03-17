Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Oh my, how fast has the week gone! It's Friday and here is the second edition of our weekly roundup of free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Here, you will be able to find exclusive deals for paid apps that are now available for free for a limited time only. Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

Do bear in mind that these apps are free at the time of publication, but we have no say in how long they will be free so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful tip: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: A widget that lets you control the bass levels and tweak audio playback on your phone.

A widget that lets you control the bass levels and tweak audio playback on your phone. Simple Nav Bar [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Here is a helpful app if somehow, in a strange way, your navigation bar is no longer working.

Here is a helpful app if somehow, in a strange way, your navigation bar is no longer working. Contacts Widget [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: You can gain fast access to your contacts with this unique widget.

You can gain fast access to your contacts with this unique widget. Photo Frames [3.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Want to spruce up your photos? Use this app and get zany frames.

Want to spruce up your photos? Use this app and get zany frames. Equalizer Bass Booster Pro [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Use an app to get a bass boost on your smartphone.

Android games

Fastar VIP [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A rhythm game that tests your reflexes, keeping you on your toes all the time.

A rhythm game that tests your reflexes, keeping you on your toes all the time. Rusty: Island Survival Pro [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Be like Tom Hanks and do all you can to stay alive on a deserted island.

Be like Tom Hanks and do all you can to stay alive on a deserted island. Point [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: Locate enemies by pointing at them using arrows...and save the world!

Locate enemies by pointing at them using arrows...and save the world! Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D [4.1-stars / $7.99 ]: Remember Road Rash games? You can now somewhat enjoy a similar setup on your smartphone.

Remember Road Rash games? You can now somewhat enjoy a similar setup on your smartphone. Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend [4.2-stars / $4.99 ]: Move cars out of the way and solve these traffic jam puzzles.

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

cRate Pro [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Now that international borders have opened up, you can be sure that having a currency converter with you will be handy.

Now that international borders have opened up, you can be sure that having a currency converter with you will be handy. Unit Converter Pro HD [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: If your work requires you to convert units daily, you'd best have an app to accompany you.

If your work requires you to convert units daily, you'd best have an app to accompany you. SplitScreen: Multitasking Tab [4.5-stars / $4.99 ]: Now that smartphone displays have gotten ever larger, this app is useful when you want to multitask.

Now that smartphone displays have gotten ever larger, this app is useful when you want to multitask. MyPasswords Password Manager [3.7-stars / $0.99 ]: We have so many passwords to manage these days, that it can get really difficult to remember all of them. Let an app help you out here.

iOS games

AirAttack 2 [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: A top-down air combat shooter that looks absolutely gorgeous.

A top-down air combat shooter that looks absolutely gorgeous. Drop Flop! [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: This is a game of reflexes - do you think that you are up for it?

This is a game of reflexes - do you think that you are up for it? Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: An extremely competitive racing game, you will definitely find yourself in someone's slipstream.

An extremely competitive racing game, you will definitely find yourself in someone's slipstream. Shock Clock Arcade [4.9-stars / $2.99 ]: Progress through the game by jumping from one clock to another, and another, and another...

Progress through the game by jumping from one clock to another, and another, and another... Rukus Block Puzzle [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A puzzle game that will definitely keep you engrossed for hours on end.

A puzzle game that will definitely keep you engrossed for hours on end. Hellmet [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: An old-school platforming experience that will require fast reflexes, quick thinking, and a stomach for punishment.

That's all we have for you this Friday! Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection this week! Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments section!