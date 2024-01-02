Which iOS And Android Apps Are Free In 2024?

You should have recovered from any nasty hangover from the recent New Year's Eve party by now. You whip out what you think is the best smartphone in the world, and scroll through the photos to get rid of any incriminating evidence when you were inebriated. Only then did it hit you, it is time for some new apps!

This list of app selections is published twice a week at nextpit—once on Tuesday and another on Saturday. If you are not searching for app bargains today but prefer to be in the know instead, you would do well to bookmark our page.

This list of free apps is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since there are no individual app reviews. However, we do our best to ensure these apps are not microtransaction hells and feature a minimum 3.5-star rating in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Another important point to be aware of: Many of these promotions have a limited shelf life. By the time you finish reading this article, one of the free apps may no longer be free. Please let us know and we will remove the app from the article.

Another hot tip: If you come across an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Are you into beer? Hop from one brewery to another and use this app to collect tags at visited breweries for your personal record. SkanApp ($19.99): Free both hands with this scanning app, letting you digitize documents in double quick time.

Free both hands with this scanning app, letting you digitize documents in double quick time. Stitch Photos ($1.99): Do you need to take long, scrolling screenshots? This app lets you stitch screenshots horizontally and vertically.

Android games

Yes, you have a base to protect from enemies. Thankfully, you have a powerful hero to aid your cause, so choose carefully! Boom Land ($0.99): A bastardized version of Angry Birds, where you are a bomb that should be strategically placed to destroy all possible structures on each level.

A bastardized version of Angry Birds, where you are a bomb that should be strategically placed to destroy all possible structures on each level. Missile Dude RPG ($1.99): A purveyor of fine weapons, you have tons of creative explosives at your disposal to get rid of oncoming enemies.

A purveyor of fine weapons, you have tons of creative explosives at your disposal to get rid of oncoming enemies. Dungeon Corp ($1.99): An idle game where you, an office grunt, take on monstrous corporate bosses and win!

An idle game where you, an office grunt, take on monstrous corporate bosses and win! Bagatur Chess Engine ($4.49): Pit yourself against others in this chess game. Challenge yourself and see whether you have what it takes!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Start your new year with a bang by learning one of the most romantic-sounding languages around. Gun Movie FX ($19.99): Do you churn out plenty of content? Perhaps you need some gun sounds in your clips, this app offers quite the repertoire!

Do you churn out plenty of content? Perhaps you need some gun sounds in your clips, this app offers quite the repertoire! Shutter - Sony Camera Remote ($19.99): Remotely control Sony Alpha and Cyber-shot series cameras, although bear in mind this is a 7-day free trial software.

Remotely control Sony Alpha and Cyber-shot series cameras, although bear in mind this is a 7-day free trial software. OneClock ($0.99): Transform your iPhone into a classic flip clock! A perfect app to recycle old iPhones that have no other use around the home.

Transform your iPhone into a classic flip clock! A perfect app to recycle old iPhones that have no other use around the home. Workout Dice: Home Gym ($0.99): Want to mix things up with your home workout sessions? This is the perfect app then, being totally random!

iOS games

Experience the life of a wolf in a pack in this game, where you do not have to brave the elements in real life. Boom Land ($0.99): Hey, demolition man! Use your noggin' to figure out where is the best spot to place your explosives to take down a particular structure.

Hey, demolition man! Use your noggin' to figure out where is the best spot to place your explosives to take down a particular structure. Crystal Cove ($0.99): A match 3 game that takes on a different twist as you deal with triangles instead.

A match 3 game that takes on a different twist as you deal with triangles instead. Artificial Superintelligence ($3.99): You're building the world's first intelligent supercomputer. What could go wrong, indeed?

You're building the world's first intelligent supercomputer. What could go wrong, indeed? Pepi Bath 2 ($3.99): A game where parents might appreciate it, considering how it can help prepare your little ones for bath time.

With this, we kicked off 2024 with a bang! We hope to uncover more free apps and games for you throughout the year. Which among the listed apps do you have installed? Do you have any other recommendations for the nextpit community? We look forward to your comments.