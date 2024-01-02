Kick Off Your New Year with the Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch at $100 Off

If you intend to get fitter and healthier this year, a smartwatch can be a great tool to your arsenal. It can monitor your vitals and guide you during the process while achieving your goals. Google-owned Fitbit's smartwatches and fitness trackers are some of the best out there, including the Sense 2 we tested. Today, the smartwatch is $100 off on Amazon, slashing 33 percent off its original price.

This means you can snag the Fitbit Sense 2 in any of its colorways for $199. While it's not the best price recorded, it is still pretty close. In addition, you also get free 6-month access to Fitbit Premium right after activation.

Why the Fitbit Sense 2 is a preferred wearable for health and workout monitoring

Although the Fitbit Sense 2 came on the scene at the end of 2022, the device is still considered a phenomenal choice for iPhone and Android users given its reliable and extensive tracking functions. The current sale also adds another reason to acquire one.

In terms of design, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a refresh to the original Sense, which is a good thing as it stays chic in style yet lightweight in build. You can just wear the watch even in sleep without denting your wrist or feeling a heft during workouts. But despite the frivolous form, the wearable gets robust protection of a 50-meter swimproofing.

The pulse sensor of the Fitbit Sense 2 is sufficiently accurate for most applications. / © nextpit

The Sense 2 features a squarish AMOLED screen that stays bright outdoors and remains responsive when operating with sweaty fingers. Additionally, the physical button on the side is improved and more tactile compared to the button on the predecessor.

It is on health and fitness tracking that the Sense 2 stands out, though. There is an ECG coupled with heart rate with AFib, body temperature, and blood oxygen tracking. The custom cEDA sensor helps manage your stress while a sleep profile provides more profound insights into your sleep and how you can recover. Lastly, it has a built-in GPS sensor and a wide array of exercises, including guided mindful sessions via Fitbit Premium.

And unlike many smartwatches in its class, the Fitbit Sense 2 has a top-class battery life. It easily lasts up to a week in a modest usage plus it is quickly refillable as it supports fast charging.

What do you think of the Fitbit Sense 2 for its current offer? Would you want to see more smartwatch deals? Share with us your suggestions in the comments.