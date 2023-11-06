Hot topics

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni at $300 Off is a Top-Class Robot Vacuum and Mopper

nextpit Ecovacs T20 Omni Vacuum Robot Test
© nextpit
With Black Friday already approaching, more companies are now offering early sales. For example, Ecovacs has its affordable Deebot N10 Plus listed with $300 off last week. And now, its new and more capable Deebot T20 Omni robot vacuum cleaner with all-in cleaning and hot-water mopping is down to $799 shipped from Amazon.

The current price for the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni means you're getting it together with the dock as a set for $300 less or about 27 percent off the going rate at $1099. It's also available in a white colorway that matches the dock.

Why the Deebot T20 Omni might be the perfect all-in-one robot cleaner

We praised the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni (review) for its automated base station requiring little maintenance and providing a long duration of hands-free cleaning. The station comes with two water tanks, each for dirty and clean water, along with an antibacterial dustbin that stores dirt and dust for up to 75 days. Most importantly, it has a cleaning system for the vacuum mopper, resulting in minimal intervention.

There are also a few great praises for the robot vacuum itself. It features a powerful 6000 Pa suction capability that ensures it can lift stubborn hair or solid debris from carpets. This is complemented by the improved navigation to intelligently avoid obstacles while creating precise 3D maps of your spaces.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni
Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni features an all-in-one docking station with water tanks and a mop cleaner. / © nextpit

The Deebot T20 Omni is a few of the robot cleaners with hot-water mopping. Specifically, its dual mopper uses vibration scrubbing and heated water at 131ºF (55ºC) temperature level to effectively remove stains and dirt from the floors. There is an auto-lift feature integrated with the mopper as well. That allows the robot to retract the mopper if it passes carpets and rugs, preventing them from getting wet.

While it's unclear until when the current rate for the Deebot T20 Omni is going to stick, the $300 savings is already worth it, especially considering that the product is relatively new and ships with advanced functions. But in your case, what do you think of the Deebot T20 Omni overall? Tell us in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

