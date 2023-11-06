Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni at $300 Off is a Top-Class Robot Vacuum and Mopper

With Black Friday already approaching, more companies are now offering early sales. For example, Ecovacs has its affordable Deebot N10 Plus listed with $300 off last week. And now, its new and more capable Deebot T20 Omni robot vacuum cleaner with all-in cleaning and hot-water mopping is down to $799 shipped from Amazon.

The current price for the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni means you're getting it together with the dock as a set for $300 less or about 27 percent off the going rate at $1099. It's also available in a white colorway that matches the dock.

Affiliate offer Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni

Why the Deebot T20 Omni might be the perfect all-in-one robot cleaner

We praised the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni (review) for its automated base station requiring little maintenance and providing a long duration of hands-free cleaning. The station comes with two water tanks, each for dirty and clean water, along with an antibacterial dustbin that stores dirt and dust for up to 75 days. Most importantly, it has a cleaning system for the vacuum mopper, resulting in minimal intervention.

There are also a few great praises for the robot vacuum itself. It features a powerful 6000 Pa suction capability that ensures it can lift stubborn hair or solid debris from carpets. This is complemented by the improved navigation to intelligently avoid obstacles while creating precise 3D maps of your spaces.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni features an all-in-one docking station with water tanks and a mop cleaner. / © nextpit

The Deebot T20 Omni is a few of the robot cleaners with hot-water mopping. Specifically, its dual mopper uses vibration scrubbing and heated water at 131ºF (55ºC) temperature level to effectively remove stains and dirt from the floors. There is an auto-lift feature integrated with the mopper as well. That allows the robot to retract the mopper if it passes carpets and rugs, preventing them from getting wet.

While it's unclear until when the current rate for the Deebot T20 Omni is going to stick, the $300 savings is already worth it, especially considering that the product is relatively new and ships with advanced functions. But in your case, what do you think of the Deebot T20 Omni overall? Tell us in the comments.