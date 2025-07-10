While everyone seems to be focusing on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy foldables and Galaxy smartwatches , Google has surprised Pixel owners with an unexpected update hitting eligible Pixel phones and watches. This update enables Veo 3 access for the Pixel 9 Pro and Gemini on the Pixel Watch.

Google has been generous with Pixel devices in terms of software updates. Aside from quarterly Pixel Feature Drops, regular security patches, and major firmware releases, the company also pushes surprise and emergency updates. That's no different today, following an unexpected Pixel Drop that's arriving on Pixel phones and watches.

Google's Advanced Video Generator Goes Free for Pixel 9 Pro

The update, part of the new Pixel Drop, is giving Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL (review), and 9 Pro Fold owners a one-year free Gemini AI Pro subscription, which includes access to the new Veo 3 AI video generator. This plan usually costs $19.99 per month in the US on top of a Google One subscription. However, users should note that Veo 3 access is still limited to the fast mode and not the full access available with the Gemini AI Ultra plan.

It's unclear how eligible users can redeem the free Gemini AI Pro subscription, including those who are already subscribed to the plan. But it should send notifications once these devices have updated to the said firmware.

Pixel Watch Gets Proper Gemini Integration

Google is also rolling out Gemini on the Pixel Watch 3, Watch 2, and original Watch. With the chatbot on the watch, users can take advantage of natural language when asking questions or giving commands to Gemini. The chatbot is also integrated with Google Workspace apps, meaning it can perform tasks like fetching email or message information right on your wrist.

Gemini on Wear OS was first announced for the Galaxy Watch 8 (Classic) and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, which were unveiled on the same day the July Pixel Drop was released (July 9, 2025). But with the new Galaxy Watches only arriving later this year, it seems Pixel Watch owners will get a taste of Gemini first.

Circle to Search Gets an Upgrade

Together with the Pixel Drop, Google is adding AI Mode to Circle to Search. This tool allows users to perform additional queries after initiating Circle to Search. It's accessible within the AI Overview tab in a search screen. The AI Mode on Circle to Search is coming first to the USA and India. At the same time, Circle to Search is getting in-game support to ask for tips and strategies, as well as game information.

Apart from the July Pixel Drop, Google is expected to release its next quarterly Pixel Drop in September.

Have you updated your device to the July Pixel Drop? Did you find other new features from the update? Share your findings in the comments.