Transparent Beats Studio Buds + are Automatic Buy at $40 Off

The Beats Studio Buds+ is the company's first transparent wireless ANC headphones . So, if you're looking to snag the pair at a discounted price, today is your chance to do so as the earphones drop to $129 from $169 on Best Buy and Amazon, which is about 23 percent off the usual in-ears price.

If you don't prefer the transparent buds (review) and case design, you can also buy the Beats Studio Buds+ in black, silver, or cream colorway. Either option gets the same $40 price reduction.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Buds + Save $40 when you buy the new transparent Beats Studio Buds + from Amazon or Best Buy.

Beats upgraded the Studio Buds+ with these notable features

The new Beats Studio Buds+ are the successor to the Studio Buds launched in 2021. And the Plus branding denotes that these Bluetooth headphones come with several audio-enhancing features, including 1.6 times more effective noise-blocking capabilities, in addition to the option of getting them with a see-through design like the Nothing Ear (2) we reviewed.

There is also a Transparency mode to fuse output with ambient sound similar to the AirPods Pro 2 (review). At the same time, the buds received improved transducers and venting for deeper bass and more precise acoustics, respectively. There is spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and targeted mics for clearer voice calling as well.

The Beats Studio Buds + have a transparent design and charging case. / © Beats

More importantly, the Studio Buds+ retain the compact design and water-resistant build of their predecessor, which allows it to be discreet and comfortable to wear even for long periods of workouts or listening.

When it comes to other smart features, the Studio Buds+ now work better with iPhone and Android devices. For instance, both Find My functions from two different platforms are supported. Likewise, you can take advantage of Google's Fast Pair connectivity and Apple's Siri voice commands.

As for battery life, the Beats Studio Buds+ get 9 hours of listening time with the earphones and a total of 36 hours with the charging case. Charging the audio cans is a breeze too as a 5-minute top-up can give you 1 hour of playback.

