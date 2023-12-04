Buy the Beats Transparent Studio Buds + for $119 and Get 29% Off

Apart from making great AirPods headphones , Apple also offers incredible and cheaper alternatives through Beats. The company launched the Studio Buds + (Plus) earlier this year, which include the transparent variant ANC wireless earbuds . These are already priced competitively, but a new deal over on Amazon has put them at a new low of $119, saving you $50 right off the bat.

What's covered on this sale are the Studio Buds + in transparent, ivory, and black options. However, the biggest reduction is offered with the transparent, slashing the usual price by 29 percent.

Why you should upgrade to the Beats Studio Buds +

In addition to the see-through enclosure on the buds and charging case, the Beats Studio Buds+ have a very discreet design and build. They come with well-fit replaceable ear tips for a snug fit and comfort in extended listening sessions. An IPX4 water resistance means the in-ears will stand from sweat and splashes.

In terms of sound, the Studio Buds+ feature a custom acoustic system and dual-layer audio transducers for prominent bass and balanced output. You can adjust the sound to your liking through the intuitive Beats app on iPhones and Android. There are also neat tricks up the buds' sleeves, such as Find My for location tracking, Google Fast Pair, and Siri support, among others.

Beats Studio Buds + are launched with a transparent variant. / © Beats

Beats' Studio Buds+ come with ANC, and they are well-tuned and comparable to the AirPods Pro 2. This is complemented by a transparency mode, which is useful if you want to mishmash outside noises when listening. More importantly, extra microphones also help provide clear vocals when making calls.

You can rely on the Studio Buds+ for multiple days of playback duration. Combined with the charging case, battery life is rated up to 36 hours without the ANC, but this is just slightly reduced if you switch on the feature. Refilling the case is done quickly, thanks to the fast charging capability.

Do you prefer the transparent design of the Studio Buds +? Shoot us in the comments if you intend to buy a pair at this price.