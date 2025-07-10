Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: Can Samsung's Latest Fold Deliver?

With the Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung is finally making its foldable smartphone suitable for everyday use: thanks to a completely redesigned hinge, the Fold7 is significantly thinner, lighter, and, for the first time , can also be used like a regular smartphone when closed without any major compromises. We were able to try out the new smartphone before its market launch.

More compact design & new hinge technology

Thanks to the revised hinge, the Fold7 now closes flush and measures just 8.9 millimeters when closed—a significant improvement over its predecessor and on par with conventional smartphones. At 215 grams, the weight is identical to that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The external display, in 21:9 format, measures 6.5 inches and allows for full use, just like a conventional smartphone.

The device comes in four colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black, and Mint, which is exclusively available in the Samsung store. The finish is of a high quality, and the angular shape of the casing makes it comfortable to hold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 in all colors / © nextpit

Large internal display & customized software

When unfolded, the Fold7 offers an 8-inch AMOLED display with narrow edges. Unfortunately, only the S Pen support is missing this year. The almost square format is particularly suitable for multitasking, such as with split windows or freely movable app views. The software offers numerous options for arranging windows and provides additional customizations for foldable smartphones in select apps, such as YouTube or Google Meet.

Keyword software: For the first time, Samsung is using Android 16 together with its own One UI 8.0 interface. Samsung guarantees the smartphone 7 years of updates, covering both new Android versions and security patches.

When unfolded, the Fold7 becomes a mini tablet / © nextpit

Camera & performance at flagship level

For the first time, Samsung has adopted the 200-megapixel main camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The 3x zoom camera with 10 megapixels is also identical. However, the Fold7 has to do without the additional 5x zoom optics of the Ultra model - presumably because the casing would simply not offer enough space for the periscope camera.

Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Elite works with either 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM. We were not permitted to conduct benchmark tests at the event. However, initial impressions showed the system to be responsive and well-optimized even before its market launch.

The cameras of the Fold7 / © nextpit

Prices & availability

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is now available in two memory configurations:

12 GB RAM / 512 GB storage - €2,099

16 GB RAM / 1 TB storage - €2,519

Pre-order customers benefit from a free memory upgrade until July 24. This means you can get the better-equipped model for the price of the basic version. The offer is available directly from Samsung and through many participating retailers.