Amazon's Ring Battery Doorbell Drops to Just $49 for Prime Day

Ring Video Doorbell Battery 2nd Deal
Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up some popular smart home security cameras to fortify your home's security. This includes our favorite Ring Doorbell Battery, with the latest model dropping to a new low of $49, which is a 50% cut from the original price and $5 lower than the previous record.

The sale lists both the Satin Nickel and Venetian Bronze finishes of the smart doorbell. You can also get the pair with a Ring Chime, which is also steeply discounted by 52%, bringing it to $64 from $134.

Why You Should Upgrade Your Home with the Ring Doorbell Battery?

The Ring Doorbell Battery was refreshed in August 2024, bringing a handful of enhancements from the previous generation while retaining the sleek design and support for quicker installation. It has a fixed faceplate that incorporates a clip-in mounting system, streamlining and keeping the setup secure.

In terms of imaging capabilities, it records HD video with 1440 x 1440 pixels resolution and a wider 150-degree field of view to cover head-to-toe views of your guests, as well as packages on your doorsteps. You get color video for both day and night. Furthermore, it has live view and two-way talk functions that you can manage on the Ring app and other connected devices like Echo displays with Alexa.

It also works smartly with motion detection and automatic alert features. The latter, along with access to cloud storage, requires a Ring Home premium subscription, but apart from that, the device offers more than the basics of security.

The latest Ring Battery Doorbell comes with a removable Quick Release Battery Pack, which achieves 23% longer battery life than before. It also ditches the old micro-USB port for the more versatile USB-C for charging.

Do you have smart security cameras at home? Is the Ring Doorbell Battery a solid buy at this price? We want to know your thoughts.

