Grab This Set of Favorite Apple-Owned ANC Earbuds for 29% Off

If you find over-ear headphones too bulky, wireless earbuds are a great alternative—compact, discreet, and just as effective. Right now, you can grab the Beats Studio Buds + at their lowest price yet: $119 (down from $169) at Best Buy and Amazon—a 29 percent discount ($50 off).

All four color options are included in the sale, including the eye-catching transparent variant with a see-through charging case. If you prefer a classic look, black, silver, and ivory are also available.

Why the Beats Studio Buds + Stand Out for iPhone and Android Users

Launched in 2023, the Beats Studio Buds + are Apple's latest wireless ANC earbuds, designed for seamless use with both iPhone and Android. They support features like Find My and automatic switching on compatible devices. iPhone users also get over-the-ear update support and hands-free Siri access.

Beyond broad compatibility, Apple has made significant improvements. The active noise cancellation (ANC) is 1.6 times more effective than the previous Studio Buds. Plus, call quality is enhanced with larger microphones that better capture your voice. If you prefer hearing ambient sound, Transparency Mode is now twice as effective as before.

Beats Studio Buds +
Beats Studio Buds + have a transparent design and charging case. / © Beats

The Studio Buds + deliver better-balanced audio, with cleaner bass and reduced distortion. Apple also refined the fit and comfort, adding vents to reduce pressure, making them ideal for longer listening sessions. The earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning they can withstand splashes and sweat.

Battery life has also improved. The Beats Studio Buds + offer up to 36 hours of total playtime with the charging case. They support fast charging, though wireless charging is not included—a minor downside for some.

With solid ANC, enhanced sound, and a comfortable design, the Beats Studio Buds + are a great pick—especially at this discounted price. Do you think they're worth it? Share your thoughts in the comments!

