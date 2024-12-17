Hot topics

Beats' Tiny But More Powerful Studio Buds + are Up To 29% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Beat Studios Buds Plus Transparent earphones ANC
© Beats
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

As the holiday season approaches, we're seeing fantastic deals on wireless noise-canceling headphones, including popular models from Beats. Right now, the Beats Studio Buds + (Plus) are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, marked down from $169 to just $119—a 29% discount.

The deal applies to all colorways of the Studio Buds +, though the silver variant sees the biggest price drop. Other options, such as black and transparent, are available for $129, which is still a great bargain.

Why Buy the Beats Studio Buds +?

The Beats Studio Buds + debuted alongside the Studio Pro last year, introducing several upgrades over their predecessors. The in-ear design now features improved comfort and grip, housed in a sleek, discreet form. For those looking for something unique, the transparent variant offers a distinctive style. Each earbud includes three acoustic vents for precise audio output and customizable touch-sensitive controls.

Beats Studio Buds +
Beats Studio Buds + have a transparent design and charging case. / © Beats

One of the standout features is the enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), which Beats claims is 1.6 times better at blocking external noise than before. The transparency mode provides a more natural listening experience when you need to stay aware of your surroundings. The audio profile emphasizes bass and mids, though the built-in equalizer lets you adjust the sound to your preference. Additionally, the earbuds come with three-times-larger microphones for clearer phone calls.

The Studio Buds + are compatible with both Android and iPhone, supporting one-touch pairing, seamless Bluetooth switching, and voice assistant integration. They also deliver immersive spatial audio for a richer listening experience.

Despite their compact size, the Studio Buds + excel in battery life. They last up to 9 hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case extends total playback time to an impressive 36 hours.

Do you prefer the design and portability of noise-canceling earbuds over over-ear headphones? What are your thoughts on the Beats Studio Buds +? Let us know!

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing