Beats' Tiny But More Powerful Studio Buds + are Up To 29% Off
As the holiday season approaches, we're seeing fantastic deals on wireless noise-canceling headphones, including popular models from Beats. Right now, the Beats Studio Buds + (Plus) are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, marked down from $169 to just $119—a 29% discount.
The deal applies to all colorways of the Studio Buds +, though the silver variant sees the biggest price drop. Other options, such as black and transparent, are available for $129, which is still a great bargain.
Why Buy the Beats Studio Buds +?
The Beats Studio Buds + debuted alongside the Studio Pro last year, introducing several upgrades over their predecessors. The in-ear design now features improved comfort and grip, housed in a sleek, discreet form. For those looking for something unique, the transparent variant offers a distinctive style. Each earbud includes three acoustic vents for precise audio output and customizable touch-sensitive controls.
One of the standout features is the enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), which Beats claims is 1.6 times better at blocking external noise than before. The transparency mode provides a more natural listening experience when you need to stay aware of your surroundings. The audio profile emphasizes bass and mids, though the built-in equalizer lets you adjust the sound to your preference. Additionally, the earbuds come with three-times-larger microphones for clearer phone calls.
The Studio Buds + are compatible with both Android and iPhone, supporting one-touch pairing, seamless Bluetooth switching, and voice assistant integration. They also deliver immersive spatial audio for a richer listening experience.
Despite their compact size, the Studio Buds + excel in battery life. They last up to 9 hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case extends total playback time to an impressive 36 hours.
Do you prefer the design and portability of noise-canceling earbuds over over-ear headphones? What are your thoughts on the Beats Studio Buds +? Let us know!