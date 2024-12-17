As the holiday season approaches, we're seeing fantastic deals on wireless noise-canceling headphones , including popular models from Beats. Right now, the Beats Studio Buds + (Plus) are on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, marked down from $169 to just $119—a 29% discount.

The deal applies to all colorways of the Studio Buds +, though the silver variant sees the biggest price drop. Other options, such as black and transparent, are available for $129, which is still a great bargain.

Affiliate offer Beats Studio Buds + Take up to $50 off when you buy the Beats Studio Buds + ANC earbuds from Amazon and Best Buy.

Why Buy the Beats Studio Buds +?

The Beats Studio Buds + debuted alongside the Studio Pro last year, introducing several upgrades over their predecessors. The in-ear design now features improved comfort and grip, housed in a sleek, discreet form. For those looking for something unique, the transparent variant offers a distinctive style. Each earbud includes three acoustic vents for precise audio output and customizable touch-sensitive controls.

Beats Studio Buds + have a transparent design and charging case. / © Beats

One of the standout features is the enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), which Beats claims is 1.6 times better at blocking external noise than before. The transparency mode provides a more natural listening experience when you need to stay aware of your surroundings. The audio profile emphasizes bass and mids, though the built-in equalizer lets you adjust the sound to your preference. Additionally, the earbuds come with three-times-larger microphones for clearer phone calls.

The Studio Buds + are compatible with both Android and iPhone, supporting one-touch pairing, seamless Bluetooth switching, and voice assistant integration. They also deliver immersive spatial audio for a richer listening experience.

Despite their compact size, the Studio Buds + excel in battery life. They last up to 9 hours with ANC enabled, and the charging case extends total playback time to an impressive 36 hours.

Do you prefer the design and portability of noise-canceling earbuds over over-ear headphones? What are your thoughts on the Beats Studio Buds +? Let us know!