Beats Studio Buds+ at $50 Off are Fantastic AirPods Alternative

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's top-tier wireless noise-cancelling earbuds . But if you're put off but their premium price, the Apple-owned Beats brand also offers the Studio Buds+ as a well-rounded and cheaper AirPods alternative. The good news is that the in-ears are cheaper today via Amazon, which has the pair dropped to the second-best price of $129 or 24 percent less than the usual price.

The sale covers all four colorways of the Beats Studio Buds+, including the transparent edition and the popular silver option. All variants come with a matching finish on their charging cases as well.

Why it is practical to buy the Beats Studio Buds+ over AirPods Pro 2

If you're just up for a no-fuss ANC-ready earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds+ are more than capable of delivering exceptional sound quality and an effective noise-blocking solution. And just a fraction of the cost of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (review), they become more recommendable.

The Beats Studio Buds+ added many new worthy features and upgrades over their predecessors, such as spatial audio. Beats redesigned the buds' internal acoustic system plus gave it two-layer transducers for improved bass and reduced distortion level resulting in crisper and cleaner output.

There is an enhanced ANC capability as well, which is more effective in blocking outside noises and making calls clearer than before. This can be personalized to your listening conditions. You can also easily switch to the transparency mode to blend ambient noises via a simple tap on the earbud.

Beats Studio Buds + are launched with a transparent variant. / © Beats

Another great feature you could consider from Beats' Studio Buds+ is the added usability. This means that the earbuds are not just compatible with iPhones and Android devices, but you can utilize many features from both platforms. For example, when paired with an iPhone, Siri and Find My are available to use. Meanwhile, those got an Android phone take advantage of Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and Find My Device, among others.

Despite the compact size and sleek form, the Studio Buds+ come with astounding battery life. The earphones can provide up to 36 hours of playback combined with the charging case's juice. This is slightly lowered if you enable ANC or transparency mode, though. Another nice touch is fast charging support that translates 5 minutes at the wall into an hour of playback.

Would you prefer picking up the Beats Studio Buds+ over the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at their current discounted rate? Share with us your answers in the comments and if you think we should feature more headphones deals.