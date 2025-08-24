Fata Deum: This Game Literally Let's You Play God

Many video games make you feel like you're playing a god on Earth. Whether that's achieved through a grossly overleveled character or questionable console commands is up to you. Fata Deum takes this idea a step further, truly putting you in the position of a deity tasked with ruling over mankind.

At Gamescom 2025, I had the opportunity to take a look at this upcoming game. I was shown some core gameplay mechanics and got a glimpse at what makes this game stand out from the crowd.

Fata Deum: A World In Your Hands

You jump into the game as a deity of your choice. But at the start, you're still a blank slate yet to show your hand. Whether you're going to develop into a benevolent god who blesses his followers with riches or a harbringer of doom is up to you. And even if you decide to become an unpredictable ruler and bringer of chaos, the game has you covered.

As you evolve and gain more followers, the game actively changes and adapts to your actions. This doesn't just concern the other gods, with whom you are in a fierce competition, but the world as a whole. Over time, the game and your followers learn from your actions and adapt to your playstyle. An evil god may leave the ground around his settlements scorched and barren, while a merciful god will bring nature and prosperity wherever they go.

Your Actions Have Consequences

While playing Fata Deum, you will be faced with many tough decisions. And those decisions matter as they shape how the game evolves over time. If you, for example, heavily invest in military power, you may inadvertently lock yourself out of more peaceful options once the time comes. This makes your choices more meaningful, even in the early stages of the game.

And to guide you through and help you make the right decisions, the game often gives you a glimpse at what's to come. That way, you will know what powers are unlocked once you level up and can plan accordingly. In a tactical game, this foresight can be of the essence, especially when it feels like your competition is starting to leave you behind.

From small villages to sprawling cities, your goal is to become their true god. / © Steam

The developers intentionally decided to include many opportunities for powerful plays early on. So even if a certain power is not yet unlocked, you get to feel like a true god by wielding it on a special occasion. And while this makes you feel more powerful in the moment, it also helps you decide on the path that you want to go down throughout the game.

Fata Deum will release into Early Access on Steam next month. You can download the game starting on September 15th, and add it to your wishlist now if you don't want to miss any upcoming announcements.