Hot topics

Thousands of Cars at Risk: Major Recall due to Malfunctioning Lights

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
tausende autos gefaehrdet grosser rueckruf wegen lichtversagen
© Gemini
Hayo Lücke
Hayo Lücke

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

A new Mercedes recall is making the rounds and concerns some popular models from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Specifically, this time it affects compact vans. But don't panic, because Mercedes-Benz already has a simple solution on hand: a free software update should help to eliminate the newly discovered faults.

What is behind the Mercedes recall?

This time, it is a software error in the central control unit of some Mercedes vans and high-roof estates. This small but dangerous error can lead to the dipped headlights or indicators suddenly ceasing to work. Around 4,160 vehicles are affected worldwide, in Germany, 1,714 cars have to go to the Mercedes workshop.

The core problem: Imagine you are driving your car at night and suddenly your car is almost invisible to other road users because the lights fail - this is precisely the safety risk that the newly available update is intended to remedy.

Which Mercedes Models are Affected by the Recall?

The Mercedes recall affects the following models produced between June 6, 2024, and December 23, 2024

  • Mercedes eCitan
  • Mercedes Citan
  • Mercedes EQT
  • Mercedes T-Class

You will receive a written notification if your vehicle is affected. You can also find the official recall information at the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) under the reference number 15436R. Of course, you don't have to wait for the letter. If your car falls within the above-mentioned production period, your local Mercedes dealer will be happy to help you.

The Solution: A Free Software Update

Mercedes fixes the problem in its workshops with a free software update, which you can have carried out at your authorized Mercedes dealer or in the Mercedes workshop. A part replacement is not necessary. A software update via the air interface (over the air) would certainly be simpler, but this is not possible in this case.

Even though no accidents caused by the software error have been reported to date, Mercedes takes the issue of vehicle safety very seriously. That is why it is so important to attend the recall appointment as soon as possible if you drive an affected Citan, eCitan, EQT, or T-Class model.

Top Smart Scales for Precision Health Tracking 

  nextpit recommendation Price tip Luxury version with handle Price tip with handle For Garmin fans Mid-range tip
Product
Withings Body Smart
Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale
Withings Body Scan
Lepulse Lescale P1
Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale
eufy Smart Scale P3
Image Withings Body Smart Product Image Renpho Smart Body Fat Scale Product Image Withings Body Scan Product Image Lepulse Lescale P1 Product Image Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale Product Image eufy Smart Scale P3 Product Image
Deals*
Go to comment (0)
Hayo Lücke

Hayo Lücke
Editor

Hayo started out in technology journalism back in 2002. He is currently passionately testing the latest e-cars and taking you into the exciting world of e-mobility with daily news. In his private life, he enjoys being out in nature with his dog and has been a passionate supporter of Preußen Münster since 1989.

Hayo Lücke is familiar with the following topics: Phone tariffs, Mobility, Internet and energy tariffs, Transport infrastructure, E-mobility & cars, Wearables, Smartwatches.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing