Thousands of Cars at Risk: Major Recall due to Malfunctioning Lights

A new Mercedes recall is making the rounds and concerns some popular models from the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Specifically, this time it affects compact vans. But don't panic, because Mercedes-Benz already has a simple solution on hand: a free software update should help to eliminate the newly discovered faults.

What is behind the Mercedes recall?

This time, it is a software error in the central control unit of some Mercedes vans and high-roof estates. This small but dangerous error can lead to the dipped headlights or indicators suddenly ceasing to work. Around 4,160 vehicles are affected worldwide, in Germany, 1,714 cars have to go to the Mercedes workshop.

The core problem: Imagine you are driving your car at night and suddenly your car is almost invisible to other road users because the lights fail - this is precisely the safety risk that the newly available update is intended to remedy.

Which Mercedes Models are Affected by the Recall?

The Mercedes recall affects the following models produced between June 6, 2024, and December 23, 2024

Mercedes eCitan

Mercedes Citan

Mercedes EQT

Mercedes T-Class

You will receive a written notification if your vehicle is affected. You can also find the official recall information at the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) under the reference number 15436R. Of course, you don't have to wait for the letter. If your car falls within the above-mentioned production period, your local Mercedes dealer will be happy to help you.

The Solution: A Free Software Update

Mercedes fixes the problem in its workshops with a free software update, which you can have carried out at your authorized Mercedes dealer or in the Mercedes workshop. A part replacement is not necessary. A software update via the air interface (over the air) would certainly be simpler, but this is not possible in this case.

Even though no accidents caused by the software error have been reported to date, Mercedes takes the issue of vehicle safety very seriously. That is why it is so important to attend the recall appointment as soon as possible if you drive an affected Citan, eCitan, EQT, or T-Class model.