Roborock's Impressive Dirt-Busting Robot Hits $279 (Save 35%)

Roborock Q7 M5 with docking station smart robot vacuum
Roborock offers a wide range of robot cleaners that would suit different household types, and if you're on the hunt for an entry-level one, its Roborock Q7 M5+ is now on sale at Amazon. The robot vacuum and mop returns to its record-low price of $279 from $429, which slashes its price by $150 (35%).

You can pick it up in a black or white colorway. At the same time, you can also buy the Q7 M5 with no self-empty station for $179, which is $120 less than the regular price of $299.

Why Buy the Roborock Q7 M5+ Robot Cleaner?

The Roborock Q7 M5+ is a new, budget cleaner with high-end dirt-sucking and mopping capabilities. With the current sale, it's a strong recommendation for those who want an effective vacuum or scrubber to help tidy their floors and rugs at home without costing a fortune.

Roborock's Q7 M5+ features a strong suction rating of 10,000 Pa, which is as powerful as many pricier alternatives. It also has a dual anti-tangle system to keep the cleaning efficient by preventing hair from tangling or getting piled up. There's a carpet detection feature that automatically boosts power to effectively clean carpets. It's a capable climber as well, handling heights of up to 2 cm for things like door thresholds.

Roborock Q7 M5+ robot vacuum and mop
Roborock’s Q7 M5+ features climbing capabilities of up to 2 cm, making it easy to cross door thresholds and low obstacles. / © Roborock

The robot cleaner can also mop floors, but this is a basic detachable pad with three water flow levels, which is expected at this price point. Regardless, it's enough to remove most stains from floors or tiles. The automated station holds up to 7 weeks of dirt and debris, while water refill and pad cleaning are manual.

Like with the premium Roborock cleaners, the Q7 M5+ is equipped with LiDAR for navigation and obstacle avoidance. It can create 3D maps of rooms and supports multi-level mapping that you can customize from the mobile app. Plus, it doesn't bother anyone when cleaning with a quiet cleaning mode. It has a large 3,200 mAh battery that can cover up to 1,829 sq. feet between charges.

Would you find the Roborock Q7 M5+ a perfect robot cleaner for your home or flat? Share with us your plans.

