If you've been waiting for a solid deal on the iPad Air, now is the right time to grab one. The 11-inch slim and speedy iPad is currently back to its all-time low price of $449 at Amazon, which is $150 off the regular price of $599.

This applies to the base model with 128 GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity in both Blue and Purple color options. A similar saving, valued at $150, is also available on the 256 GB variant, and it's offered in Space Gray and Starlight.

Why Pick the Apple M3 iPad Air?

The latest iPad Air, or the seventh generation, is a refresh of the M2 iPad Air (review) from last year. The spec bump is minimal coming from that model, but it's a major upgrade from the M1 version and earlier generations. With this setup, it's a solid investment for those with appetite for a fantastic performing tablet that will last for years.

Apple Pencil Pro on the Apple iPad Air 2024
The new Apple Pencil Pro has some new functions to offer. Visually, it hasn't changed. / © nextpit

Primarily, it is fitted with the new M3 SoC, which offers a modest CPU and GPU performance boost. It's no slouch in everyday tasks and even in intensive processes that require a lot of horsepower, including photo and video editing and gaming. Its Neural Engine, or the unit for AI loads, is also more powerful, meaning Apple Intelligence features would work more fluidly and faster. Plus, it starts with a bigger 128 GB storage for more space for your apps.

Beyond the chip, it has a superior 11-inch Liquid Retina display with punchy and accurate colors, despite not having an OLED panel like the pricey iPad Pro. The panel is compatible with the upgraded Apple Pencil Pro for a smoother and more natural handwriting experience. You can also pair it with a keyboard with a trackpad, making it a viable MacBook or laptop replacement.

Despite the added power, the M3 iPad Air has a more than average battery life for a tablet of its size. It is rated for 10 hours of video playback, but this translates to a whole day of usage with modest settings.

Would you buy the Apple iPad Air now that it is cheaper? Do you plan to replace or supplement your laptop with it? Tell us in the comments.

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
