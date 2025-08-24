Google's Bold Move: Android Users Brace for a Major Shift in 2025

In October 2025, the time has finally come! Google dares a radical reboot, which means the biggest change for Android users in years. The tech company is giving up one of its long-standing services, which has always been the company's biggest problem child. Read this article to find out what will change for you as an Android user.

Smart help at last

Google Gemini is on everyone's lips. Unsurprisingly, the AI-supported functions are practical aids in everyday life. Quickly searching for objects with Circle to Search or translating conversations in real time - no problem for artificial intelligence. As the use of AI is working so well, Google is finally getting rid of its biggest problem child: the Google Assistant.

At the presentation of the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel Watch 4 (hands-on), the tech company also officially confirmed that "Gemini for Home" will be used from October. Nest speakers and displays will be the first to receive the upgrade in an early access phase. Further devices will follow in the future.

Gemini acts as a real conversation partner. This capability is now also to be used in our living rooms. In contrast to the previous assistant, the AI reacts much more contextually aware. The "Hey Google" command remains unchanged. Unlike the Assistant, Gemini can understand complex commands such as switching off all lights with the exception of the bedroom. It is also not necessary to repeat the command in long dialogs.

2nd generation Google Nest Hub. / © nextpit

Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer of Google Home and Nest, says that the aim is to create more detailed and personalized help. For example, Gemini should help with cooking or repairing the dishwasher. In other words, an everyday helper that is always within reach.

It won't work without new smart home devices

Google needs to resolve the hardware issue as quickly as possible. "Gemini for Home" is considered one of the most important changes in recent years. Speculation about new products in the fall continues to gather pace. The company has not launched any new Nest devices on the market for four years now. The question remains as to whether the current devices could offer the full range of functions.

Google's project is ultimately the answer to Amazon's Alexa Plus, which has similar functions. It is also interesting to see whether there will be a subscription model. It is likely that some premium functions will be offered in Google One or Nest Aware.