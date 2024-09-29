Hot topics

It might be time to plunge in if you've been holding out for a deal on Apple's Watch SE 2. The cheapest Apple smartwatch has dropped to $189 from $249 on Amazon, which is the second-best price.

The deal applies on the 40 mm case of the Apple Watch SE 2 in a starlight case that comes with a matching sports band in the same finish. If you want a cellular model,  the same variant is on sale at Best Buy at $249 after a $50 cut from $299.

Who is the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) for?

Although the Watch SE 2 (review) hasn't received a refresh this year, it's still a terrific smartwatch at a reasonable price for users in Apple's walled garden. It's also compact and is a better to wear for longer hours even in sleep compared to the standard Watch Series 9.

The Watch SE 2 shares vital core health and fitness tracking features as the pricier Watch Series models as well. It can monitor your heart rate continuously and give you high and low alerts as well as irregular rhythm notifications. Plus, it works as a sleep tracker to give you deeper insights about your sleep patterns.

Apple Watch SE review
Apple's Watch SE (2022) in midnight black. The 40 mm variant has a 1.57-inch OLED screen. / © NextPit

You can also rely on Apple's second-gen Watch SE in more critical situations as it comes with fall detection and crash detection tied to the emergency SOS feature.

While the Watch SE 2 doesn't have the best Apple Watch display, the OLED panel is bright and crisp for most conditions, which outputs 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The device is certified with a 50-meter water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and other outdoor activities.

Internally, it's powered with the custom S8 chip that is proven a solid performer while delivering a battery life that is on par with the bigger Watch Series models. Moreover, it runs on the latest watchOS 11 and is guaranteed to get a few more software upgrades in the future.

Do you think the Apple Watch SE 2 is for you? Is it worthy for its current price? Let us know in the comments.

