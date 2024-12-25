If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to stay healthy and fit, a smartwatch can be an invaluable tool to help you achieve your goals. For iPhone users, Apple’s smartwatches are a top choice—and right now, the latest Apple Watch SE 2 is on sale at Amazon for just $189, down from its usual price of $249.

This deal saves you $60, or 24%, and is $10 cheaper than other online offers. Even better, the discount applies to all three color options: Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Each comes with a matching sports band, except for the Silver version, which is paired with a blue band.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022) Save $60 (31%) when you buy Apple's Watch SE 2 (GPS) from Amazon.

Why buy the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022)

The Watch SE is Apple’s budget-friendly smartwatch range. With the current sale price, the Watch SE 2 (review) becomes an even more attractive option for those looking to upgrade an old device or invest in their first Apple smartwatch.

Despite its budget label, the Apple Watch SE 2 shares several key features with the standard Watch Series. These include an accurate heart rate sensor with support for irregular rhythm notifications, as well as sleep tracking and cycle tracking for women. It also offers critical safety features like fall detection and crash detection, both integrated with the emergency SOS system.

Apple's Watch SE (2022) in midnight black. The 40 mm variant has a 1.57-inch OLED screen. / © NextPit

Externally, the Watch SE 2 boasts a bright 1.57-inch (40mm) Retina OLED display with a resolution of 394 x 324 pixels and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The screen is protected by custom scratch-resistant glass, and the watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, ensuring durability for daily use.

Under the hood, the Watch SE 2 is powered by Apple’s S8 SiP, which includes a dual-core processor that delivers smooth performance for apps and services. Its 245 mAh battery provides a full day of usage, even with essential tracking features enabled. For extended use, the power saver mode adds extra hours to your day.

Are you planning to buy the Apple Watch SE 2 for yourself or as a gift? Let us know your thoughts—we’d love to hear about your plans!