This Apple Watch SE 2 Variant Gets a Rare $50 Discount Right Now

If you're still on the hunt for a perfect holiday gift for someone or yourself that is guaranteed to arrive before the festive days kicks off, one variant of Apple's popular Watch SE 2nd gen falls to $229 (18 percent off) on Amazon. The current price is not the lowest we've seen, but the $50 discount is considerably massive, and that even makes the cheapest Apple Watch even more affordable.

The discount applies to the GPS model of Apple Watch SE 2 that comes in 44m case size with silver finish. It is paired with a white silicone sports band that you can replace with premium options. More importantly, the retailer has labeled that the watch should arrive by December 10 if you order today, which is plenty of time for you to wrap it up before Christmas.

Why the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) is a great smartwatch purchase at this rate

In our review of the Apple Watch SE (2022), our colleague gave it a solid 8/10 score, with the nick coming from the lack of an always-on display and ECG. Regardless, the watch is a fantastic wearable with accurate health and tracking features and does more than the basics of the pricier Watch Series models.

The front has a bright and crisp 1.78-inch touch display and protected by a custom Ion-strengthened glass, while the tougher sapphire glass protects the underside. Furthermore, the Watch SE 2 gets a 50-meter water-resistant rating, which is ideal to withstand from light outdoor activities like swimming.

Yes, it is possible to use the Apple Watch SE for sleep stage reports. / © NextPit

Regarding the vital tracking functions, the smartwatch can record heart rate with irregular heart rhythm notifications. There is also a cycle tracking for women and integrated emergency SOS features like fall and crash detection.

The battery life of the Apple Watch SE 2 is comparable to the bigger Watch Series. You do get 18 hours of official rating from Apple, and this can be stretched with the new Low Power mode and adjusting some settings.

If you're serious about securing the available savings, you might want to act quickly while the Apple Watch SE 2 offer is still running. It is likely that the Amazon deal is good until supplies last, though.

