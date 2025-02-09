Hot topics

Apple's Budget Watch SE 2 is Even Cheaper Today for 32% Off

If you're on the hunt for an Apple smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation remains one of the best values out there. Amazon has the current 2nd generation on sale, with the 40mm GPS model reduced from $249 to $169, cutting the price by 32 percent ($80). It's also $20 shy of the rare record-low.

The same reduction applies to the 44mm GPS model, dropping it from $279 to $199. All three case colorways for both sizes are available: Starlight, Midnight, and Silver.

Why the Apple Watch SE 2 is a Favorite Budget Smartwatch

The Apple Watch SE 2 (review) is designed for those who want the core features of the pricier Watch Series at a lower price. It comes with the same design and squarish form as the standard Apple Watch. Additionally, it is built on an aluminum chassis and is slightly lighter, providing better comfort for extended use, such as during sleep or workouts.

The Watch SE 2 lacks the always-on display feature, but it offers a vibrant 1.57-inch (1.78-inch for the 44mm) Retina OLED display with 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It also features a 50-meter water resistance, making it suitable for swimming and outdoor activities.

Apple Watch SE review
The second generation Watch SE uses the same visual language as the Series 8. / © nextpit

In terms of vital tracking, it includes continuous heart rate monitoring with irregular rhythm and high and low notification support, as well as sleep, respiratory, and menstrual cycle tracking for women. There are also lifesaving tools like crash detection and fall detection.

The Watch SE 2 is powered by the Apple S8 SiP (System in Package), enabling fluid and snappy performance. It runs on watchOS 11, which includes features like pausing activity rings, a new vitals app, and enhanced training load metrics. You can also enable the kids mode if you plan to gift it to your child. The smartwatch’s battery is rated for 18 hours of use in smart mode but can be extended with the low power mode.

Are you looking to buy the Apple Watch SE 2 at this price? Let us know your plans!

