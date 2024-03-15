Apple Watch SE 2 is Even Cheaper Right Now with 24% Off

If you're planning to kick off your gym workouts or outdoor runs this spring, a smartwatch would prove a handy tool to guide your exercise. Among those preferred smartwatches that don't break your bank is the Apple Watch SE 2 or the 2022 model. It now listed at $199 or 24 percent off its original price on Amazon, saving you $50. And although it's not the best price we have seen, it's still pretty close.

The particular Apple Watch SE (2022) variant that is covered by this deal is the 40 mm option in black aluminum case paired with a black sports loop. You can also pick the 44 mm with a larger display, which is similarly down $50 (22 percent) than it normally costs, putting it at $219.

What makes the Apple Watch SE 2 a great alternative to pricier Apple watches

The Apple Watch SE 2 (review) is a slightly stripped-off version of the Apple Watch Series, which is the reason it's more affordable. While there are sacrificed features to reduce its price, such as ECG and always-on display mode, the Watch SE 2 remains a capable smartwatch for keeping a tab of your health and fitness throughout the day.

For instance, it has 24/7 heart rate monitoring that notifies of irregular rhythms along with workout detection. The SE smartwatch also supports menstrual cycle tracking for women. Plus, it boasts life-saving tools which include fall and crash detection in addition to emergency SOS.

Apple's Watch SE watch faces catalog offers everything from artwork to detailed moon phases / © NextPit

The Watch SE 2 enlists a snappy Apple S8 processor and a bright and crisp AMOLED display. It runs on the latest watchOS 10 as well which brought new features like stacked widgets. Meanwhile, the low-power mode ensures that you can squeeze out more juice from the watch when you're away from power outlets or chargers.

Do you think the Apple Watch SE 2 is a recommended purchase now that it's even cheaper? Hit us up with your answers and let us know if you want to see more Apple Watch deals.