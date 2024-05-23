Hot topics

Apple's Watch SE 2 Plunges Back to Its Best Price for $189

Apple's smartwatches are favored because of their extensive tracking features and premium design, but they don't come cheap. If you've been waiting for them to get discounted, then you're in luck. Apple's entry-level Watch SE 2 (review) has now returned to the all-time low price of $189 from $249 on Amazon.

This slashes the price of the Apple Watch by a steep cut valued at $60 (24 percent). The deal applies to the 40 mm GPS variant, and you can pick it in black or starlight case.

Why the Apple Watch 2 SE (2022) is now worth it

Similar with Apple's other watches, keep in mind that the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is compatible with iPhone, so you'll need to reconsider this deal if you're not intending to switch side with Apple.

As for the Watch SE 2 is features the same form factor as the pricier Apple Watch models. It features a water-resistant build that is certified for swimming for up to 50 meters depth. There is a glass front that covers the bright 1.57-inch OLED display while a sapphire crystal protects the array of sensors beneath.

Apple Watch SE review
The Watch SE compass app is very comprehensive, including the Backtrack feature. / © NextPit

The Watch SE 2 has an advantage over other Apple smartwatches as well, and that is its lighter weight and more compact dimensions. This makes it more suitable to wear even in sleep compared to the bulkier Watch Series 9 (review) or the tank Watch Ultra 2 (review).

While the Watch SE 2 is differentiated by missing some features, it still includes the vital tools like heart rate monitoring with irregular rhythm notifications, cycle tracking, crash detection, and fall detection. The Watch SE 2 also runs on the latest watchOS 10 and enjoys on software treatment like the low power mode that extends battery life in the watch and smart stacked widgets.

Are you looking to buy the Apple Watch SE 2? Which features do you think you're going to enjoy most? Let us know.

