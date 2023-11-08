Apple's Popular Watch SE 2 is Even Cheaper at $41 Off Today

If you're planning to buy an Apple Watch this Black Friday, you don't actually need to wait for the special day to kick off as some of Apple's smartwatches are already offered at great discounts. Take the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) or the 2nd generation, which falls to $207 from $249 on Amazon.

While it's not on par with the best price at $199 we saw in October, the current deal still saves you $41 off or 17 percent that is just shy from the all-time low listing. This is particularly available for the 40 mm GPS model in Midnight or black color option with a one-size fits wristband.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022)

Why the Apple Watch SE is still preferred

While the Apple Watch SE 2 (review) is not the most high-end smartwatch out there, it has the same core functionalities and most advantages as the pricier Watch Series that makes it particularly a worthier purchase at the current rate.

As for the 40 mm case size, you get a bright and crisp 1.5-inch touch OLED screen protected by toughened glass. The display lacks an always-on mode, but it keeps the iconic design and solid aluminum build of the regular Watch Series. There is also a 50-meter water-resistant rating that would prove useful for intensive outdoor workouts.

Yes, it is possible to use the Apple Watch SE for sleep stage reports. / © NextPit

The Watch SE 2 is powered by Apple's custom S8 processor, enabling smooth operation across all areas. This is aided by the optimized watchOS 10 operating system that comes with new features like Smart Stack widgets and full keyboard functionality.

Additionally, the budget Apple Watch can also be praised for having a robust battery. In our test, it can last a whole day with combined usage, while the low-power mode stretches this for another day or two. Another thoughtful addition is support for wireless charging.

Are you looking to buy a new smartwatch this year? What do you think of the Watch SE 2? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.