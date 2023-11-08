Hot topics

Apple's Popular Watch SE 2 is Even Cheaper at $41 Off Today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple Watch SE 2022 Compass 2
© nextpit
Jade Bryan Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're planning to buy an Apple Watch this Black Friday, you don't actually need to wait for the special day to kick off as some of Apple's smartwatches are already offered at great discounts. Take the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) or the 2nd generation, which falls to $207 from $249 on Amazon.

While it's not on par with the best price at $199 we saw in October, the current deal still saves you $41 off or 17 percent that is just shy from the all-time low listing. This is particularly available for the 40 mm GPS model in Midnight or black color option with a one-size fits wristband.

Why the Apple Watch SE is still preferred

While the Apple Watch SE 2 (review) is not the most high-end smartwatch out there, it has the same core functionalities and most advantages as the pricier Watch Series that makes it particularly a worthier purchase at the current rate.

As for the 40 mm case size, you get a bright and crisp 1.5-inch touch OLED screen protected by toughened glass. The display lacks an always-on mode, but it keeps the iconic design and solid aluminum build of the regular Watch Series. There is also a 50-meter water-resistant rating that would prove useful for intensive outdoor workouts.

Apple Watch SE review
Yes, it is possible to use the Apple Watch SE for sleep stage reports. / © NextPit

The Watch SE 2 is powered by Apple's custom S8 processor, enabling smooth operation across all areas. This is aided by the optimized watchOS 10 operating system that comes with new features like Smart Stack widgets and full keyboard functionality.

Additionally, the budget Apple Watch can also be praised for having a robust battery. In our test, it can last a whole day with combined usage, while the low-power mode stretches this for another day or two. Another thoughtful addition is support for wireless charging.

Are you looking to buy a new smartwatch this year? What do you think of the Watch SE 2? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.

The best in-ear headphones 2023 in comparison

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice Alternative choice Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Technics EAH-AZ80
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Technics EAH-AZ80 Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing