Realme with Dimensity 9400e processor chipset
© nextpit
MediaTek is increasingly producing mobile chipsets, recently announcing the new Dimensity 9400e SoC. Positioned below the Dimensity 9400 and the newly launched Dimensity 9400+, this new chip is designed to power budget flagship smartphones and tablets.

Notably, this 3 nm silicon is a rebranded version of the previous flagship Dimensity 9300+ SoC, but it incorporates several modern upgrades, particularly in connectivity.

New Dimensity Chip with a Familiar Architecture

The Dimensity 9400e features an 8-core CPU utilizing an "All Big Core" design, similar to the standard Dimensity 9400. This includes a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.4 GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores at 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.0 GHz. However, the chip's memory support is downgraded to LPDDR5X 8533 MHz from the 9600 MHz found in the 9300+.

In the graphics department, it integrates a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU, identical to the 9300+. It also supports hardware-level accelerated ray tracing technology, a feature present in its more capable flagship counterparts. Furthermore, it includes MediaTek's custom high-frame-rate stabilizer through MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT 2.0) and MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+), aimed at improved power management during gaming with a claimed 40% reduction in power consumption.

  MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ MediaTek Dimensity 9400 MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Samsung Exynos 2400 Google Tensor G4 Apple A18 Pro
Prime core 1x Cortex-X925 @ 3.73 GHz 1x Cortex-X925 @ 3.62 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.4 GHz 2x Oryon @ 4.32 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.2 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.2 GHz 1x Cortex-X4 @ 3.1 GHz 2x Apple Everest @ 4.05 GHz
Performance core 3x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 3.3 GHz 3x Cortex-X4 @ 2.85 GHz 4x Oryon @ 3.53 GHz x Cortex-A720 @ 3.0 GHz
2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.8 GHz		 2x Cortex A720 @ 2.9 GHz
3x Cortex A720 @ 2.6 GHz		 3x Cortex-A720 @ 2.6 GHz  
Efficiency core 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz 4x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0 GHz   2x Cortex-A720 @ 2.0 GHz 4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.95 GHz 4x Cortex-A520 @ 1.92 GHz 4x Apple Sawtooth @ 2.42 GHz
RAM LPDDR5x-10667
4x 16-bit @ 5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-10667
4x 16-bit @ 5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-8533 MHz
 		 LPDDR5x-10667
5333 MHz (85.4 GB/s)		 LPDDR5X-9600
4x 16-bit @ 4800 (76,8 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x-8533
4x 16-bit @ 4266 MHz
(68.2 GB/s)		 LPDDR5x
4x 16-bit		 LPDDR5x-7500
4x 16-bit @ 3750 MHz
(60 GB/s)
GPU 12x ARM Immortalis-G925
12x ARM Immortalis-G925
12-core ARM Immortalis-G720 Adreno 830 Adreno 825 AMD RDNA3
(3406 GFLOPS)		 7x ARM Mali-G715 6x Apple GPU
(2227 GFLOPS)
5G modem MediaTek
(7/3.5 Gbps)		 MediaTek
(7/3.5 Gbps)		 MediaTek
(7/3.5 Gbps)		 Snapdragon X80
(10/3.5 Gbps)		 Snapdragon X85
(4.3 Gbps)		 External Exynos 5153
(12/3.67 Gbps)		 External Exynos 5400c External Snapdragon X71
(10/3.5 Gbps)
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0		 Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0		 Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0		 FastConnect 7900
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0
UWB		 FastConnect 7900
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 6.0
UWB		 Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3		 Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3		 External
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
Process node TSMC N3E TSMC N3E TSMC N3E
TSMC N3E
TSMC N4P Samsung 4LPP+ Samsung 4LPP+ TSMC N3E

MediaTek adds that this new flagship SoC supports the latest MediaTek NeuroPilot SDK for accelerated generative AI and machine learning applications. Moreover, it is compatible with a wide range of on-device large language models such as DeepSeek-R1-Distill and Gemini Nano with Multimodality.

Manufacturers can also leverage AI-enhanced videography with the 18-bit RAW ISP, enabling multi-layer image semantic segmentation. Simultaneously, the ISP supports single-sensor imaging up to 320 MP.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e bento box
MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is a rebadged version of Dimensity 9300+ SoC but with better connectivity and improved AI utilization. / © Mediatek

What distinguishes the Dimensity 9400e is its faster connectivity, featuring Wi-Fi 7 with a higher maximum transmission speed of 7.3 Gbps, an increase from the 6.5 Gbps offered by the 9300+. It also boasts enhanced Bluetooth 6.0, which the chipmaker claims can achieve a range of up to 5 km between phones in clear line of sight. Additionally, it supports sub-6GHz/mmWave 5G broadband connectivity with a peak download speed of 7 Gbps.

Which devices will be powered by the Dimensity 9400e?

MediaTek states that the first wave of devices powered by the Dimensity 9400e is set to arrive this month, with Realme confirming that the GT 7 series will run on the new platform. As for other devices, some potential candidates include entries from Vivo, Oppo, and even Samsung, considering that the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (review) run on the Dimensity 9300+.

Do you think the Dimensity 9400e will be a compelling alternative to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Elite SoCs? We're interested in hearing your thoughts.

Source: MediaTek

