If you're planning to upgrade your slow and aging tablet to a newer budget Android tablet, now might be the best time to make a move. Samsung offers a wide range of tablets , including the mid-tier Galaxy Tab A9 series, which is heavily discounted on Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon currently has the 128 GB version for $199, down from $269, saving you $70 or 26%.

This is the second-best price for this configuration, and the deal applies to the non-cellular Galaxy Tab A9+ in Graphite Black and Silver color options. If you're looking at the base model with 64 GB of storage, it's also discounted to $159 from $219, a $60 saving.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Save up to $70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ in Graphite or Silver colorways.

Who is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ For?

Samsung released the Galaxy Tab A9 series in late 2023, with the Galaxy Tab A9+ positioned as the larger and more capable option. It features a wider 11-inch LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. This display should be sufficient for binge-watching videos, browsing the web, or managing documents.

Despite its size, it measures only 257.1 x 168.7 x 6.9 mm and weighs 480 grams. Samsung also touts its sturdy build quality, although it lacks an official water resistance rating. The tablet features quad stereo speakers that output loud and crisp audio.

Under the hood, it features a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM. While it's not as powerful as the upper mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE, it costs significantly less and should perform adequately for most tasks, especially for students and casual users. You can also expand the onboard storage via a microSD card.

While you cannot expect top-class image quality from the 8 MP primary camera, it should be more than sufficient for taking pictures of files or snapping some photos of your pet. There's also a 5 MP front-facing camera with support for full HD video conferencing. Additionally, the 7,040 mAh battery capacity should provide more than a day of use. Charging time might be a little slow with a 15 W rating, but it should fully charge the tablet in under 2 hours.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is worth it at its current price? Let us know in the comments.