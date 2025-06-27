Critically-Acclaimed Game with No Microtransactions Goes Free for a Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Sable .

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit.

This Week's Free Game

Sable

This week, the free games continue with another hidden gem. Sable is an unforgettable journey through vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike and discover the secrets behind long-forgotten civilizations. While immersing yourself in this mysterious desert world, you will also find out who Sable truly is behind her mask.

Players on the Epic Games Store have awarded Sable 4,5 out of 5 stars. The game is strongly recommended and offers much more than just stunning visuals and unique graphics. Usually, the game costs around $25, but it is available for free this week.

Download Sable from the Epic Games Store.

Sable has much more to offer than just stunning visuals. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Backpack Hero

Next week, you can download Backpack Hero for free. This game offers an exciting twist on the classic deck-building roguelike. It's not just about what you've got with you, but about how you carry it. Depending on how items are stacked in your backpack, their power increases or decreases. Therefore, organizing your backpack to maximize efficiency is a crucial aspect of this game.

Usually, Backpack Hero costs around $18. Next week, you can download the game for free and keep it forever afterward.

Download Backpack Hero from the Epic Games Store.

Backpack Hero is all about your backpack – and what you do with it. / © Steam

Figment

Figment is one of those free games that may seem a little boring at first, but turns out to be a hidden gem. In times of AI, the hand-drawn worlds you get to explore throughout the game appear even more magical. They represent the inner workings of your mind as the game takes you on a musical adventure through your psyche. Explore what makes us human and discover why our thoughts are such an integral part of ourselves.

The game is usually available for around $20, but will be available for free starting next week. It has received great reviews that accumulate into a 4,5 out of 5-star rating.

Download Figment from the Epic Games Store.

The world of Figment is a uniquely beautiful place. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to next week's free games? If so, which one will you download first? Let us know in the comments below!