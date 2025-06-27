Dreame Introduces its Dyson Killer: Allergy Sufferers Will Love This Air Purifier

Spring tends to see the rising of temperatures, and in turn, the beginning of the pollen season. Clean air becomes a scarce commodity for allergy sufferers and asthmatics. Apart from this, the issue of air quality is also becoming a focus of public attention. Fine dust pollution, mold spores, and VOCs from furniture and paints are more than just a problem in big cities. This is precisely where intelligent air purifiers come in. Dreame, known primarily for its robot vacuum cleaners and lawn mowing robots, is now entering the air purifier market with two models. In this article, you can read what the devices promise and whether they are a potential Dyson killer.

Air purifiers from Dreame: what sets both air purifiers apart

The first air purifiers from Dreame go by the names PM20 and PM10. These air purifiers boast a futuristic design. Both models are a flexible 3-in-1 solution. The Dreame air purifiers are characterized by an upward and forward-facing air outlet. According to the manufacturer, this triples the efficiency as an air purifier, cooling fan, or recirculation fan. The design boasts two air outlets that were intended to improve air circulation, perfect for hot weather or poorly ventilated areas.

Both air purifiers rely on intelligent air purification with millimeter wave radar technology. This recognizes where you are in the room so that the airflow is directed specifically there. In addition, a 4-stage filter system including HEPA, activated carbon, UVC disinfection, and plasma ionization has been integrated.

There is also an LCD display that shows you the most important information about the current air quality. The best feature is the display of the allergen content. As is typical for Dreame, there is also an app connection. In the Dreamehome app, you can customize the devices according to your preferences. If you prefer the old-fashioned way, you can use the remote control included in the packaging.

Dreame AirPursue PM20 & PM10: These are the differences

The Dreame AirPursue PM20 measures 38 × 38 × 85 cm and is aimed at comfort lovers. This air purifier offers a heating function and a very high cleaning performance. This air purifier really comes into its own in large rooms, large family households, or cooler seasons. The so-called "PTC heating module" ensures a warm air flow of up to 40 °C.

The Dreame AirPursue PM10 is suitable for everyday use and for users who are interested in smart air purification. Unlike the PM20, the PM10 does not have a heating function. Instead, it has radar control and powerful air purification. Ideal areas of application are apartments, especially in the home office setup, and for allergy sufferers.

First impression: Does Dyson have a new competitor?

I must say Dreame has made an impressive start in the air purifier market if you were to compare the technical specifications of the devices with the Dyson PH04 (review). These models are not much different in terms of a direct comparison. Hence, it remains to be seen how the Dreame devices will perform in their respective reviews. I can well imagine that Dyson will be slightly ahead in terms of air purification, while Dreame has much more to offer when it comes to software. This is hardly surprising, as this is exactly what they impressively demonstrate time and again with robot vacuum cleaners and robot lawn mowers (Best Of list).

In terms of price, both Dreame models are on par with Dyson. The AirPursue PM20 costs $999.99 based on the recommended retail price. You will have to fork out $799.99 for the AirPursue PM10.

