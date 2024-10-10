While Prime Day has wrapped up, there are still great tech deals outside Amazon. For instance, Best Buy now has the Apple 13-inch M3 MacBook Air down to $849 from $1,099. This matches the best price we've seen for the work machine.

You can get the 256 GB storage variant in any color such as the popular midnight black and the flashy starlight. But if you want to double the memory, the 512 GB option with 16 GB RAM is also on sale for $1,049, reduced by $250 from $1,299.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M3 13 Save $250 when buying the Apple M3 MacBook Air in 13-inch or 15-inch size from Best Buy.

Why you should buy the M3 MacBook Air

The Apple M3 MacBook Air (review) is an ideal choice for college students and most casual users looking for a lightweight and capable MacBook with an exceptional keyboard and trackpad to type on. The current discount further makes it a compelling purchase.

In our test, we liked the M3 MacBook Air for several reasons. This includes its sleek and premium aluminum build and its sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that outputs 500 nits of brightest. There is a pair of USB-C Thunderbolt ports that support up to two external monitors with the lid closed, while for charging, it uses the custom MagSafe. Despite its thinness, the quad-speaker is impressive.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. / © nextpit

The Apple M3 chipset paired with up to 24 GB of unified RAM in the MacBook Air offers a solid performance compared to the M2 and M1 chip counterparts. This setup has an 8-core processor, up to 10-core graphics supporting ray tracing, and a 16-core neural engine for machine learning and AI task management.

Another major reason we love the M3 MacBook Air is the phenomenal battery life that lasts a whole day or even more in mixed typical usage. This generation also arrived with a faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E and improved microphones.

What do you think of the M3 MacBook Air and its features? Let us hear your answers in the comments.