While Apple introduced the new M4 MacBook Pro, its M3 MacBook Air (review) remains its best-selling laptop, thanks to the lightweight and sleek design. And if you're in the market for one, then there's good news as the 13-inch model is slashed by $150 (14 percent) on Amazon, combined from a $100 straight reduction and $50 voucher.

The deal covers the base version of the Apple M3 MacBook Air which has 8/256 GB memory configuration. You can pick it up in black/midnight, silver, starlight, and gray.

If you want a bigger storage to spare, the 512 GB option with 10-core GPU is on sale as well, although the saving is still the same at $150.

Why buy the M3 MacBook Air over the MacBook Pro

Apart from the price, the M3 MacBook Air is a better alternative to the MacBook Pro. Its 8-core M3 chipset is still a capable and powerful silicon, which proves more than enough to handle extensive multitasking and some photo/video editing. At the same time, the chipset performs admirably in power management, keeping the battery life of the MacBook Air in the longer end of the stick.

We also like the MacBook Air because of its thinner form and portable design than the MacBook Pro. Measuring at 2.7 lbs, it's easier to stow in backpacks or even handled one-handed during transport.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display is another favorite feature in the machine. It is sharp and outputs bright and crisp pictures. New with the M3 MacBook Air, there is now support to connect with two external monitors (with the lid closed). Plus, a faster and more secure Wi-Fi 6E is also available.

Furthermore, the MacBook Air retains the usual number of interfaces, including two USB-C Thunderbolt, an audio jack, and MagSafe for charging. For security, there is a fast fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button, while the camera can also be used for authentication.

