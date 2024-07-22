Amazon's 2-day Prime Day brought massive discounts on Apple's MacBook laptop , thankfully, some of those deals are still available. For example, one of the variants of the M3 MacBook Air (review) has returned to its second-best price at $1299, which is reduced by $200 (13 percent).

This variant is for the 13-inch MacBook Air which is configured with 512 GB storage and 16 GB of RAM. Additionally, the deal applies to the midnight and space gray options, which are the more popular colorways.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M3 13 Save $200 on the M3 Apple MacBook Air with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Why you should buy the Apple M3 MacBook Air

As the name implies, the M3 MacBook Air features the new Apple M3 chipset, and for this price, you're getting the better end of the silicon which has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The speedy chip is matched by a bright and crisp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. There is a 1080p FaceTime camera sitting on the notch of the panel, which is one of the most impressive cameras in laptops.

The new chip enables support to connect up to two external monitors in addition to extra oomph, but note that you should keep the MacBook Air's lid closed to achieve this. Another upgrade is a faster and more secure Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

Regarding ports, there are two USB-C Thunderbolt ports paired with a MagSafe for charging and an audio jack. The M3 MacBook Air has a full-sized keyboard that is very efficient to type on, while the glass trackpad is easily the best in its class. A quick and accurate Touch ID is embedded in the power button for biometric authentication.

The M3 MacBook Air is also likeable for the solid battery life with Apple rating it for 18 hours. But in actual use, it can easily last more than a day with some juice to spare for the next working day.

Are you looking to upgrade to a MacBook? What do you think of the M3 MBA? We're eager to hear your thoughts in the comments.