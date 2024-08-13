Apple's MacBook Air laptops have the advantage of being sleeker and lighter than the MacBook Pro. Plus, they cost less than their pro counterparts while delivering comparable high-end performance. Even better, the latest M3 MacBook Air in 13.3-inch size is now on sale on Amazon, bringing it down to an all-time low price of $849.

The deal saves you $250 (23 percent) of the usual price of the latest M3 MacBook Air in its base configuration with 8/256 GB memory. The listing also has four colorways available: midnight, silver, starlight, and space gray.

Why the M3 Apple MacBook Air is now worth it

Apple refreshed the MacBook Air (review) this year, equipping it with the new M3 chipset. This silicon offers major performance improvements, featuring up to a 30% faster 8-core processor and up to 2.5 times better 10-core graphics unit. The memory bandwidth on the M3 chip is also enhanced, making the MacBook Air more efficient at handling multitasking and intensive workloads.

Despite the speedy chip, the M3 MacBook Air draws less power than before and maintains the same solid 18-hour battery life as the M2 MacBook Air. It charges via the proprietary MagSafe port.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 has the same bright and sharp 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display as the M2 MBA. / © nextpit

Apple is set to enable Apple Intelligence on MacBooks, including the M3 MacBook Air. Among these functions are AI-powered image editing and writing, along with a smarter and more capable Siri assistant.

We also appreciate the usability of the new MacBook Air, which supports up to two external monitors with the laptop’s lid closed. Additionally, it offers faster and more secure Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and enhanced microphones for clearer calls.

What’s unchanged is the high-resolution 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display that outputs 500 nits of peak brightness, but it’s still one of the best panels available. The keyboard is great to type on, and the large trackpad remains the most impressive in the market.

Are you thinking of buying the M3 MacBook Air, or just exploring your options? Let us know your plans in the comments.