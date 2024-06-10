The M3 MacBook Air was launched a couple of months ago, but now we're seeing the Apple laptop at a new all-time low over on Amazon. Particularly, the 13-inch base model has fallen to $899, which is $200 cheaper than the regular price at $1099. This makes it cheaper than the new regular price of the M2 MacBook Air.

The limited offer applies to all colorways of the M3 MacBook Air 13-inch, including the popular midnight black that has an anti-fingerprint coating. But as usual, you can pick up the other finishes at the same reduced price.

Why the M3 Apple MacBook Air is worth it

Apple's M3 MacBook Air (review) is only a refresh from its predecessor, but there is so much to like about the machine, especially since it has received a more powerful chip and faster Wi-Fi.

The new M3 SoC is a sizeable upgrade coming from older chipsets. Apple says this can deliver up to 50 percent faster processor and 65 percent better graphics than the M1. In addition, the chip offers an improved Neural Engine, which should enable more AI features.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 features the same build and display as the M2 MacBook Air. / © nextpit

Despite the added power, the M3 MacBook Air retains the sleek and lightweight build of the M2 MacBook Air. You also get the same solid battery life, lasting 18 hours between charges as advertised, but you can stretch this when running lighter tasks like browsing and document editing.

A notable addition to the M3 MacBook Air is support for two external monitors through the USB-C Thunderbolt ports. Although that's only possible when the lid is closed, that's still a very useful change.

Elsewhere, the M3 MacBook Air has a superb IPS display with Retina resolution and brightness that peaks up to 500 nits. The touchpad is as phenomenal as the MacBook Pro while the full-sized keyboard provides a pleasant and efficient typing experience.

What do you think of the M3 MacBook Air 13-inch now that it has gone cheapest? Are you looking to snag one? Let us know in the comments.