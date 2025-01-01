If you're in the market for a portable laptop and have your eye on an Apple MacBook , there’s good news: the latest M3 MacBook Air is now on sale on Amazon. The 13-inch model is available for $899—a $200 discount from its usual price of $1,099.

This deal applies to the base model with 256 GB of storage and the upgraded 16 GB of RAM. A similar $200 discount is also available for the 512 GB variant, now priced at $1,099 instead of $1,299. The offer includes all color options, such as Midnight and Space Gray.

Who is the Apple M3 MacBook Air for?

The Apple M3 MacBook Air (review) is ideal for casual users and students seeking a lightweight, slim, and reliable laptop. While a 15-inch model is also available, the primary difference lies in the larger display. The 13-inch version offers the same stunning Retina Liquid display, delivering sharp visuals and impressive brightness in any working environment.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

As with Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, the MacBook Air features a comfortable, high-quality keyboard and an excellent, spacious touchpad. It also boasts a sharp FaceTime camera and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button. For connectivity, the device includes two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, along with support for connecting up to two monitors (when the lid is closed). Additionally, the MacBook Air is equipped with faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E.

Under the hood, the M3 MacBook Air takes advantage of Apple’s faster and more power-efficient M3 chipset. The standard inclusion of 16 GB of RAM across all MacBook Air and Pro models further enhances performance. Despite its compact form, the MacBook Air delivers impressive battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge.

At $899, the M3 MacBook Air offers excellent value for those looking for a portable, powerful, and feature-packed laptop. Are you planning to grab this deal? Share your thoughts and plans with us!