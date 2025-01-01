Hot topics

Apple's Sleek M3 MacBook Air Plunges to $899 After a Huge 18% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit MacBook Air 15
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're in the market for a portable laptop and have your eye on an Apple MacBook, there’s good news: the latest M3 MacBook Air is now on sale on Amazon. The 13-inch model is available for $899—a $200 discount from its usual price of $1,099.

This deal applies to the base model with 256 GB of storage and the upgraded 16 GB of RAM. A similar $200 discount is also available for the 512 GB variant, now priced at $1,099 instead of $1,299. The offer includes all color options, such as Midnight and Space Gray.

Who is the Apple M3 MacBook Air for?

The Apple M3 MacBook Air (review) is ideal for casual users and students seeking a lightweight, slim, and reliable laptop. While a 15-inch model is also available, the primary difference lies in the larger display. The 13-inch version offers the same stunning Retina Liquid display, delivering sharp visuals and impressive brightness in any working environment.

The M3-powered MacBook Air 2024 looks amazing.
The M3 MacBook Air 2024 in all its glory. / © nextpit

As with Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, the MacBook Air features a comfortable, high-quality keyboard and an excellent, spacious touchpad. It also boasts a sharp FaceTime camera and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button. For connectivity, the device includes two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, along with support for connecting up to two monitors (when the lid is closed). Additionally, the MacBook Air is equipped with faster and more reliable Wi-Fi 6E.

Under the hood, the M3 MacBook Air takes advantage of Apple’s faster and more power-efficient M3 chipset. The standard inclusion of 16 GB of RAM across all MacBook Air and Pro models further enhances performance. Despite its compact form, the MacBook Air delivers impressive battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge.

At $899, the M3 MacBook Air offers excellent value for those looking for a portable, powerful, and feature-packed laptop. Are you planning to grab this deal? Share your thoughts and plans with us!

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing