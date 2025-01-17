If you're considering a new laptop for yourself or as a gift for a student, the MacBook Air is an excellent option that balances performance and value. Right now, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is on sale at Amazon for just $1,249 with a 16GB RAM/512GB storage configuration. This deal represents a $250 discount off the usual price and is even cheaper than the 16GB/256GB version.

The promotion includes all color options of the M3 MacBook Air: Midnight Black, Space Gray, Silver, and Starlight. Additionally, the 24GB RAM/512GB storage variant is also discounted, now available for $1,449, down from $1,699.

Who Is the Apple M3 MacBook Air For?

The 2024 MacBook Air (review) has been upgraded with Apple’s new M3 chip, delivering faster processing and graphics performance. The M3 chipset also features an improved neural engine, enhancing AI-driven tasks. One standout feature of the M3 is its ability to support two external monitors (with the laptop’s lid closed). All configurations now come standard with 16GB of RAM, making multitasking smoother than ever.

Despite the notable performance boost, the 15-inch MacBook Air remains impressively thin and portable. It boasts a top-notch Retina display with vibrant colors and sharp resolution, ideal for browsing, streaming, and binge-watching your favorite shows. The laptop also features high-quality stereo speakers, an excellent keyboard, and a precise trackpad.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. / © nextpit

The M3 MacBook Air includes two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a dedicated MagSafe charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E, offering faster and more stable internet speeds.

Battery life is another strong point, with the MacBook Air delivering up to 18 hours of runtime—enough to power through a full day of work or school. Depending on your usage, you may even stretch it further.

What do you think of the M3 MacBook Air as an office or school companion? With its performance upgrades, sleek design, and current discounts, it’s hard to ignore its value as a versatile and reliable machine. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!