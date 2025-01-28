Hot topics

Apple's M3 MacBook Air for $200 Off is an Unbeatable Laptop

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit MacBook Air 15 Screen
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Apple MacBook Air is a highly recommended portable and lightweight laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance. Currently, the 13-inch M3 model is on sale at Amazon, dropping to its second-lowest price of $899 (from $1,099) through a combined coupon and direct discount.

You can also save $200 on other configurations, including the 16/512 GB and 24/512 GB models, now priced at $1,099 and $1,299, respectively. These deals apply to all four color options of the latest Apple MacBook Air.

Why We Love the Apple M3 MacBook Air

The M3 MacBook Air (review) retains the sleek and lightweight design of its predecessor, making it easy to carry with one hand or slip into a backpack. Despite its thin profile, it feels as robust and premium as the pricier MacBook Pro.

Inside, you’ll find a responsive and tactile keyboard for comfortable typing, paired with one of the best trackpads in the laptop category. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offers sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and excellent legibility across various lighting conditions. The built-in speakers are impressive as well, delivering loud and clear audio.

Apple's M3 MacBook Air
Apple's M3 MacBook Air has a Magic Keyboard and Force Touch trackpad / © nextpit

While the number of ports remains unchanged, Apple has added support for connecting two external monitors (with the lid closed). The USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 3 with transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. Charging is handled via Apple’s custom MagSafe connector, which complements the faster Wi-Fi 6E for stable connections in busy environments like offices or homes.

Under the hood, the M3 chip delivers a significant performance boost over the M2, offering faster CPU and GPU speeds. The upgraded neural engine also enhances AI-driven tasks. Best of all, the MacBook Air still boasts an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

What are your thoughts on the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M3 chipset, now that it’s $200 cheaper? Does this deal make it a must-have? Share your plans in the comments below!

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing