Apple Discounts the M3 MacBook Air by $200 for a Limited Time

Apple's MacBook Air lineup is more popular than the MacBook Pro for the reasons they're more affordable while also getting frequent discounts. So if you've been in the market for one, both sizes of the M3 version are on sale on Amazon and Best Buy, with the 13-inch dropping to $899 and the 15-inch to $1,099.

This saves you $200 off on either model with a base configuration of 16 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage. Plus, they are available in different colorways: midnight black, silver, starlight/gold, and space gray.

Why we love Apple's M3 MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air (review) was launched earlier this year, this means they're on the M3 chipset and have missed the recently unveiled M4 chip. However, the M3 SoC is a capable silicon and makes a solid choice in the MacBook Air. You get plenty of horses and snappy performance in a lightweight and slim machine. Even better, Apple made the base RAM at 16 GB for all models including the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air.

Apart from the internals, the M3 MacBook Air has a top-notch keyboard that is great for typing and a wide trackpad that feels responsive throughout the operation. There's a sharp and bright FaceTime camera sitting in a notch on the bright Retina LCD screen and it offers comparable quality to what's found in the pricier MacBook Pro.

The M3 MacBook Air 2024 is in all its glory. / © nextpit

Other upgrades in the M3 MacBook Air that are worth mentioning are support for connecting two external monitors, although the lid is closed. That's a big jump in productivity for those who are into multiple monitors. Additionally, you get faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity in the machine.

Despite the thin profile, Apple's M3 MacBook Air also offers amazing battery life lasting up to 18 hours and more in combined modest usage. Charging the MacBook is through with the dedicated MagSafe, keeping the USB-C Thunderbolt ports free and usable every time you plug it into the mains.

Are you buying the M3 MacBook Air for yourself or as a gift to someone? Which color do you intend to pick? Share with us your plans.