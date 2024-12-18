Hot topics

Apple Discounts the M3 MacBook Air by $200 for a Limited Time

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit MacBook Air 15
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Apple's MacBook Air lineup is more popular than the MacBook Pro for the reasons they're more affordable while also getting frequent discounts. So if you've been in the market for one, both sizes of the M3 version are on sale on Amazon and Best Buy, with the 13-inch dropping to $899 and the 15-inch to $1,099.

This saves you $200 off on either model with a base configuration of 16 GB RAM and 256 GB onboard storage. Plus, they are available in different colorways: midnight black, silver, starlight/gold, and space gray.

Why we love Apple's M3 MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air (review) was launched earlier this year, this means they're on the M3 chipset and have missed the recently unveiled M4 chip. However, the M3 SoC is a capable silicon and makes a solid choice in the MacBook Air. You get plenty of horses and snappy performance in a lightweight and slim machine. Even better, Apple made the base RAM at 16 GB for all models including the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air.

Apart from the internals, the M3 MacBook Air has a top-notch keyboard that is great for typing and a wide trackpad that feels responsive throughout the operation. There's a sharp and bright FaceTime camera sitting in a notch on the bright Retina LCD screen and it offers comparable quality to what's found in the pricier MacBook Pro.

The M3-powered MacBook Air 2024 looks amazing.
The M3 MacBook Air 2024 is in all its glory. / © nextpit

Other upgrades in the M3 MacBook Air that are worth mentioning are support for connecting two external monitors, although the lid is closed. That's a big jump in productivity for those who are into multiple monitors. Additionally, you get faster and more stable Wi-Fi 6E connectivity in the machine.

Despite the thin profile, Apple's M3 MacBook Air also offers amazing battery life lasting up to 18 hours and more in combined modest usage. Charging the MacBook is through with the dedicated MagSafe, keeping the USB-C Thunderbolt ports free and usable every time you plug it into the mains.

Are you buying the M3 MacBook Air for yourself or as a gift to someone? Which color do you intend to pick? Share with us your plans.

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing