Get the new iPad mini for its lowest price ever during Singles' Day

If you are looking to buy a compact tablet—either for you or as a gift—, then check Amazon's deal on the latest iPad Mini, Apple's smallest iPad model. The powerful tablet is priced at its lowest ever, with a rare 20% discount during Singles' Day 2022 .

Apple is famous for rarely discounting its products, let alone one that is a current generation model. The iPad mini was last updated in 2021 and is powered by the fast Apple A15 Bionic SoC, the same found in the current iPhone 14.

The compact tablet is 20% off on Amazon, translating into a 20% discount over the $499.99 MSRP. The deal is valid for the base 64 GB model, and is not applicable to the 5G version or the 256 GB storage option.

Older iPad models are also discounted on Amazon, albeit by smaller margins. Those include the 9th gen basic iPad, and the iPad Air, off 9% and 13%, respectively.

