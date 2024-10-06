If you're holding out on an iPad purchase , now might be the time to plunge in. Apple's iPad 10 is back to the record low price on Best Buy. It dropped from the usual $349 to $299.

The base model with 64 GB and the 256 GB option are on sale. You can get a similar $50 discount on the latter, typically listed at $499, bringing it down to $449. The deal applies to all colorways of both storage configurations.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022) Save $50 on the Apple iPad 10 from Best Buy.

Why buy the Apple iPad 10 (2022) is the best casual tablet

Apple has not refreshed the standard iPad (review) lineup for over two years now. However, this still makes a terrific tablet for casual users, including kids and students, who want a snappy machine in the right size. And now, the discount furthers makes it a reasonable investment.

When it comes to the scene, Apple gave it a modern design that ditches the large non-uniform bezels on the front. This also results in a wider 10.9-inch Retina display while the chassis still utilizes aluminum. It also comes in more lively colorways, such as yellow, pink, and blue.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

Among the other notable changes in the exterior is the new USB-C port that replaces the clunk and old Lightning port. In addition, the front-facing camera is now positioned on the landscape orientation and supports the AI-enabled Center Stage feature for auto-framing during video calls and conferences.

The 10th generation model is fitted with an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and coupled with 4 GB of RAM. The setup performs impressively in managing apps or running the latest games. The chip also helps stretch the battery life of the iPad 10, lasting more than a couple of days with combined moderate use.

It's likely the same price will be offered at Amazon's next Prime Day event, but this current sale is open to everyone and has the option for you to pick up your order from Best Buy stores or have it shipped. Are you intending to buy the iPad 10 as a gift or for yourself?