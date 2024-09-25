Hot topics

Apple iPad 10 is back at All-time Low $299 Ahead of the Prime Day

NextPit Apple iPad 2022 Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While Amazon's October Prime Day is still weeks away, there are already a few solid deals that can be found particularly on the Apple iPad tablets. One of those is on Apple's best-selling iPad 10 which has plunged to $299 after a $50 off its $349 price.

This is the best record low for the iPad 10 with 64 GB storage after it received a permanent reduction a few months ago. The deal has all four colorways of the Apple slab listed, including the playful pink and yellow.

Why buy the Apple iPad 10 today

Apple's iPad 10 (review) was launched in 2022, but it's still one of our best picks for budget tablets, thanks to its excellent hardware. Even better, the current offer makes it a more reasonable purchase for students or casual users.

Primarily, it has a redesigned exterior with the aluminum chassis getting modern touches such as thinner and more uniform bezels around the large and bright 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a streamlined back panel. More importantly, it adopts a faster and more versatile USB-C port, ditching the clunky and old Lightning port.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The Apple iPad 10 (2022) features a USB-C port. / © nextpit

It's the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape camera, which suits video calls and conference sessions better. The front-facing 12 MP camera also supports Center Stage for automatic panning and has a wide view to include more area while its rear 12 MP snapper shoots 4K video and HDR photos.

The iPad 10 is equipped with an Apple A14 Bionic SoC, proving to be a solid performer for multitasking or graphics-intensive tasks. Overall, the tablet is also a great machine in the battery department, lasting an entire day from combined usage. But with more modest loads, it certainly gets you up to the next morning with juice to spare for the remainder of the day.

What do you think of this deal? Keep in mind, that this price might run long, so you act quickly. Let us know your plans and if you want to see more Apple deals from us.







I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

