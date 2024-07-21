Hot topics

NextPit Apple iPad 2022
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Amazon's Prime Day has ended, but there are still some best deals lingering around, including on the Apple iPad tablets. For example, the iPad 10 has seen going on a new all-time low price for $299, which is 14 percent or $50 off the regular new price at $349.

But keep in mind that the variant available here is for the 64 GB Wi-Fi model in blue or pink colorway. You can also take home the same amount of saving for the 256 GB which is listed for $449 from $499.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10 (2022) as a casual tablet

The iPad 10 (review) was launched in 2022, which is notably getting long in the tooth. However, it's still the latest entry from the standard iPad lineup and the upgrades given to the device have made it a solid investment even today.

Particularly, it's a favorite choice for those looking for a casual Apple tablet with a modern design and reliable performance. It has a sleek aluminum chassis while the overall build is lightweight and slim. A vital change here is the USB-C that replaces that proprietary Lightning connector, the new port offers a more versatile option for charging.

Will we see the iPad 2024 adopt a similar landscape camera?
The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

There are improvements on the camera as well. The iPad 10 features a front-facing camera positioned in landscape that results in better view when taking video calls. The 12 MP sensor takes sharp and bright images and support Center Stage for automatic framing. Likewise, the 12 MP rear camera is more than decent for documentation and snapping photos of your pet.

The 10.9-inch LCD screen, which is larger than the predecessor, is bright and crisp with a 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution. If you want to draw or sketch, the panel is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st gen and Pencil USB-C. And unlike on the iPad Pro, you're only getting a 60 Hz refresh rate, but that's okay for a casual tablet.

The iPad 10 is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, which handles tasks smoothly. Even so, you can run games and multitask at the same time without a problem. And coupled with a large 7,627 mAh battery, you get to enjoy an all-day use or more with combined usage.

Are you looking for a budget tablet? What do you think of the iPad 10? Let us know in the comments.


Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

