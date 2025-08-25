WhatsApp Hack: How to Read Messages Without the Blue Checkmarks

Almost everyone knows the situation: a WhatsApp notification pops up and is quickly swiped away. Then you realize that you really want to know what it said. But you don't want to open the chat, because then you have to reply immediately. This is exactly where a simple trick comes into play, allowing messages to be displayed again without activating the blue checkmarks.

Despite numerous alternatives such as Telegram, Signal, or Threema, the app has firmly established itself thanks to the winner-takes-all principle. Over 100 billion messages are said to be sent worldwide every day. So it's no wonder that the flood of messages can sometimes be overwhelming, and you don't want to read or reply to every one straight away. However, if a notification is swiped away, the content remains hidden unless you resort to a little-known method.

WhatsApp hack for Android smartphones

There are various ways to make closed notifications visible again without triggering the read confirmation. One option is to use special WhatsApp services, such as the WHO chatbot. All you need to do is send a number in the chat and close the window again immediately. Shortly afterwards, new WHO messages appear in the message bar, along with the previously closed notifications. But there is also a much simpler way.

Many apps support widgets, and WhatsApp is no exception. The special thing about it: unread messages are displayed in the widget - whether from individual or group chats. This is how it works:

Long-press a free space on the home screen

Select "Widgets" in the menu

Search for and add the WhatsApp widget

As soon as the widget is placed, all missed messages will appear there, without triggering a read notification. It is also advisable to adjust the size, as the window is initially quite small. To do this, simply press and hold the widget, then click "Change size". However, the procedure may vary slightly depending on the smartphone manufacturer.

WhatsApp widget displays messages / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

Alternative for iPhone users

The widget trick does not work on iOS. However, there is a solution here as well: if you press and hold a chat in the menu, a preview opens. This shows the content without activating the blue checkmark. However, there is one disadvantage: if the chat window is only tapped briefly, the entire history opens—and the sender can see that the message has been read.

Deactivate read receipts entirely

Another option is to completely deactivate the blue tick. This can be done via "three dots" > "Settings" > "Privacy" > "Read receipt". If you deactivate this function, you will no longer send any confirmations yourself; however, you will not receive any feedback on whether your messages have been read. A fair compromise, but not ideal for everyone.