Next time you open your fridge or oven, it might already be running One UI , just like your Galaxy smartphone or smart TV. Samsung announced today that it’s expanding its proprietary One UI system to smart home appliances, bringing a unified experience and feature set across its ecosystem. The company also pledged up to 7 years of software support for most of these devices.

One UI is coming to your fridges and washers

Samsung joins a growing list of manufacturers pushing for a unified platform. According to the announcement, One UI will now power select current and future Samsung appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, ranges, washing machines, vacuums, and EHS products.

This rollout covers 2024-produced models, which are expected to receive the One UI update by September this year. Going forward, all Samsung appliances with Wi-Fi connectivity and smart home functionality will receive up to 7 years of software support from their launch date.

“By bringing One UI to smart appliances, we are transforming the way people interact with technology in their homes. This consistency ensures that the experience feels natural and familiar across all our devices,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP at Samsung Electronics.

What One UI brings to smart appliances: Apps, Interface, Security

The update introduces a unified interface, enhanced security, and new apps and features that mirror the Galaxy mobile and TV experience. Refrigerators with Family Hub and 9-inch displays will feature familiar One UI 8 elements, including Now Brief widgets for curated content and an upgraded AI Vision system. Screen-enabled appliances will also gain access to Gallery and Samsung TV Plus for media playback.

Many of these devices will benefit from the new Bixby assistant, which now supports Voice ID for personalized responses and improved voice recognition. Services integrated with SmartThings, such as Family Care, Home Care, and Pet Care, will also be available across connected appliances.

Security gets a boost, too. Appliances with Wi-Fi connectivity will be protected by Samsung Knox, offering stronger data protection and privacy. Features like Trust Chain provide chain-linked security, while refrigerators with displays and BeSpoke washers will support passkeys and encrypted credential sync.

Last year, Samsung gave its smart TVs the One UI treatment, marking the first expansion of the interface beyond mobile devices and wearables.

Would you consider strengthening your brand loyalty now that Samsung’s smart home appliances are One UI-powered? What other advantages do you see in your case? Share your thoughts in the comments.