Two Smart-Ring Brands Just Vanished From U.S. Stores

Two major smart ring brands were hit with a big setback last week. The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that Ultrahuman and RingConn infringed on Oura’s patents. The decision blocks both companies from importing or selling their smart rings in the United States.

For RingConn, the ruling means U.S. sales have effectively ended. The brand, which has long been considered one of the strongest affordable alternatives to Oura, is now completely removed from the market. At nextpit, we often recommend RingConn as our top budget-friendly smart ring pick, and many other specialists agree. Its removal is a major setback for shoppers seeking options beyond Oura.

For Ultrahuman, the situation is slightly different. While the ITC found the company infringed Oura’s patents, the Commission also granted consumer-protective exemptions. This means U.S. customers can continue purchasing and importing the Ultrahuman Ring Air until October 21, 2025, and accessories like chargers and the Ultrahuman app remain fully available. After that date, no new imports will be allowed unless Ultrahuman introduces a redesigned.

The ruling also impacts Ultrahuman’s broader plans. The company has been investing in a new U.S. manufacturing facility since last year, but with imports banned after October 2025, that strategy will need to be reconsidered.

In an August 22 blog post, Oura welcomed the ruling, saying it confirms the company’s patents are valid and enforceable and strengthens its long-term intellectual property strategy.

Ultrahuman, however, struck a different tone. In a statement to nextpit, the company said it “welcomes the ITC’s recognition of consumer-protective exemptions and its rejection of attempts to block the access of U.S. consumers.” It also noted that the contested patent is already under review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board and reaffirmed its plans to develop a next-generation ring built on a “fundamentally new architecture.” The company added that restricting competition risks fewer choices, higher prices, and slower innovation.

We also contacted RingConn, but as of the time of publishing this article, the company has not replied.

What if you already own an Ultrahuman Ring in the U.S.?

Ultrahuman confirmed to nextpit that existing Ring Air users in the U.S. will continue to receive support. Key details include:

Support and warranty: All rings imported before October 21, 2025, remain eligible for full support, repairs, and warranty coverage.

All rings imported before October 21, 2025, remain eligible for full support, repairs, and warranty coverage. Orders and refunds: Any orders that cannot be delivered before October 21 will be cancelled and refunded.

Any orders that cannot be delivered before October 21 will be cancelled and refunded. App and accessories: The Ultrahuman app and charging accessories are not affected by the ruling and remain available.

The Ultrahuman app and charging accessories are not affected by the ruling and remain available. Retail stock: U.S. retailers may sell any stock already in the country, but no new imports will be allowed after October 21.

U.S. retailers may sell any stock already in the country, but no new imports will be allowed after October 21. Future plans: Ultrahuman is developing a next-generation ring that could eventually return to the U.S. market.

Can RingConn and Ultrahuman Appeal?

Yes, but options are limited. The ITC ruling now enters a 60-day presidential review period, though it is very unlikely to be overturned. After that, the companies could appeal to a federal court, but that process only reviews whether the ITC applied the law correctly.

Also interesting: The 4 best fitness trackers to buy in 2025

Ultrahuman also pointed out that the disputed patent is already being reviewed by the USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which could affect the case if the patent is found invalid. Another possibility for both companies would be to negotiate a settlement with Oura or redesign their products to avoid the patents in question.

What This Means for You

For U.S. shoppers, the ruling means fewer choices. RingConn is gone from the U.S. market immediately, while Ultrahuman has a temporary exemption that runs until October 21, 2025. After that, its future in the U.S. will depend on either a redesigned model or the outcome of ongoing patent disputes.

For now, Oura holds a dominant position in the U.S. smart ring market, with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring (review) as one of the few real challengers.