Apple’s iPad 10 Drops to $299 – Too Good to Miss!

If you're a student or a casual user looking for an affordable Apple tablet , the latest iPad 10 might be worth your attention. Currently, Amazon is offering a 14 percent discount on the 10th-generation iPad, bringing the price down by $50. While it’s not the lowest price we’ve seen for this tablet, it’s still a significant and rare saving.

With this deal, you can get the Wi-Fi variant of the iPad 10 with 64 GB of storage in blue or silver colorway while the yellow and pink options are also discounted but at slightly higher prices.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Why the Apple iPad 10 is Perfect for Casual Users

The 10th-generation iPad (review) has been on the market for over two years, but it continues to impress with its modern design and future-ready features. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display is slightly wider than its predecessor's, with a thinner bezel for a sleeker look. The display is bright, sharp, and delivers stunning colors, making it ideal for web browsing, streaming, or casual gaming.

This is also the first iPad to feature a landscape-oriented FaceTime camera with Center Stage, which automatically keeps you in the frame during video calls. On the back, the 12 MP camera delivers high-quality photos and can record 4K video. Another noteworthy update is the inclusion of a USB-C port, replacing the older Lightning connector for faster data transfers and broader compatibility. Despite its slim profile, the iPad 10 boasts a surprisingly powerful loudspeaker setup.

The Apple iPad 2022 is the first Apple tablet to feature a landscape selfie camera. Will Apple adopt it on the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro? / © nextpit

Performance-wise, the iPad 10 is powered by Apple’s snappy A14 Bionic chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness even with demanding apps or large documents. It runs on the latest iPadOS, which includes new features like enhanced Calculator and Notes apps, further boosting productivity.

Battery life is another strong suit. Apple claims the iPad 10 can deliver up to 10 hours of continuous video playback, and in real-world use, it easily lasts a full day or more. The USB-C port also means charging is faster and more convenient, with compatibility across a wider range of accessories.

What do you think? Is the Apple iPad 10 worth the price? Which color catches your eye? Let us know in the comments!